Manteca police arrest teacher on suspicion of ‘inappropriate communication’ with a child

A former Manteca Unified School District teacher was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of annoying/molesting a child, the city’s Police Department said in a news release.

The incident was reported to police by the school district, which immediately placed the suspect, Jared Rio, on administrative leave pending the investigation. Rio taught at Sierra High School.

The investigation found probable cause that Rio “had annoyed/harassed a child through inappropriate communication,” the Police Department release says.

The case was presented to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for review, and a warrant for Rio’s arrest was granted. He was being held Tuesday on $25,000 bail, police said.

Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mitch Ellis told The Bee that Rio is 39 and taught in Tracy prior to joining the Manteca district.

The release says detectives “at this time ... do not believe there are additional victims,” anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Richard Smigelski at the Manteca Police Department, 209-239-8401.

The news release from police does not say whether the alleged victim was a student of Rio’s, and an email from Ellis says he does not have further information to add at this time.

A statement provided to The Bee by Manteca Unified says the district was informed on July 27 about the allegations made against Rio. He was placed on administrative leave on July 28 and, “shortly thereafter, permanently terminated from his employment.” He did not return to work after being put on leave.

Sierra High School has an increased presence of counseling services on campus for those who may need emotional support to cope with this news, the district said.