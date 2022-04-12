Manteca police seek suspect in shooting that wounded man outside Big League Dreams

Manteca police are seeking a possibly armed suspect in a shooting Sunday that critically injured a man.

Cory Croslow, 42, of Stockton is suspected in a shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Big League Dreams sports complex, a news release said. The site is on Milo Candini Drive, just north of Highway 120.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition as of Monday evening, police said. No details were released on a possible motive or the type of injury.

Detectives served several search warrants in Manteca and Stockton, police said. An arrest warrant accusing Croslow of attempted murder also was issued.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“The weapon used in this shooting is still outstanding,” the release said. “As a result, Croslow is considered to be armed and dangerous.“

People who spot the suspect should call 911 and not try to detain him, police said. Anyone with information can also contact Detective Morrison at 209-456-8212.

Big League Dreams rents out baseball fields designed like historic Major League ballparks, among other attractions.

“MPD investigators are confident that this was not a random act and had no direct correlation to the BLD complex,” the release said.