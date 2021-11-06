Monroe County’s narcotics investigation team is getting a $75,000 federal grant to boost its drug-surveillance operations in the region next year.

The Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services (MANTIS) will receive the grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program for 2022. This week, county commissioners approved accepting the grant as recommended by Detective Lt. James Jarrett, who heads the team. There were no county matching funds required under the grant program, Jarrett said.

Michigan State Police administer the program.

MANTIS has provided assistance in detection and surveillance of area drug crimes in the area since 2012. The team is multi-jurisdictional and consists of members from state police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MANTIS gets $75,000 federal grant for 2022