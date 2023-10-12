Manton: Two 11-year-old boys questioned over play park arson

Two 11-year-old boys have been interviewed by police over an arson attack at a playground in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to the blaze, which caused about £50,000 of damage to Rainbow Park in Manton, Worksop, at about 16:00 BST on 29 September.

A police investigation was launched after it was suspected the blaze had been started deliberately.

The boys were questioned on Wednesday and later released under investigation.

Insp Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, called the fire a "mindless attack".

She said: "I'm gutted for the local children who have lost their play park as a result of this arson attack. For me, that's the saddest thing.

"Families and children have been deprived of the opportunity to use and enjoy the park."

