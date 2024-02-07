Mantorville Chocolate Shoppe ready to bring sweets for your Valentine

Feb. 7—It's that time of year when sweets for your sweetie are an expected gift.

Fortunately, the folks at the Chocolate Shoppe in Mantoville have great sweet treats to make this Valentine's Day one to remember.

Having originally opened in 1976 at a different location, the sweets story is now located across the street from The Hubbell House at 420 N. Main St. in Mantorville, and has been making and selling sweets for nearly three decades.

Lynnette Nash, who bought the store from her mother, Lynne Kenworthy a few years ago, said she has been involved with the store "since I was a little girl."

The secret to their exceptional candies? Nash says its every day using the freshest and best ingredients available.

While I was there an employee was working with pecan turtles, another, Nash's daughter, was dipping potato chips in chocolate.

"We use at least 14 pounds of Old Dutch chips a week, also a Minnesota product," she says.

Customer favorites also include caramels, toffee, truffles, creams and chocolate covered pretzels. Fifteen pounds of caramels was just cooling and it looked perfect, like a picture. Anyone who makes those knows it can be tricky.

"I was throwing batches away until I started using a digital thermometer," Nash says, offering a good hint for those of us who attempt to make them.

Most of the recipes used are from the original 1976 establishment.

The actual area is small considering the volume of candies they make, sell and ship.

"Customers come from all over, including people going through (Mayo) Clinic," she says. "It makes a nice outing for them. We also sell online and to corporations. It was crazy during the holidays, plus we were shipping all over the country. We were also included in an Advent Calendar that used candy to mark each day."

One of the challenges Nash faces is maintaining the quality of the chocolate.

"We are known for our chocolate and when a vendor changes or drops a line, it is a scramble to find one that is up to our standards," she says.

Does she ever add new candies to her line? "People come in with suggestions and I've tried a few. Truthfully, it's best for me to stick with what we do the best and what we're known for."

There are close to 75 choices on display.

It was surprising when a couple came in and asked for an ice cream cone. In addition to their many candy choices, Nash also sells ice cream from The Chocolate Shoppe in Madison, Wisconsin, a well-known spot for specialty ice creams. So folks, when you go there to buy your Valentine treats, reward yourself with a cone made with the creamiest, most flavorful ice cream you'll have in a long time. I did.

You can reach The Chocolate Shoppe at 507-635-5814 or

chocolateshoppe.co.

The store is closed on Mondays but is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-5 p.m. Sundays.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'. Send comments or story tips to

life@postbulletin.com

.