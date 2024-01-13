Mantorville man found with child porn on electronic device

Jan. 12—MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A Mantorville man was charged with felony possession of child sexual abuse material on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Dodge County District Court. He was also charged with fifth degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

Luke Brian Quimby, 28, of Mantorville was arrested after a search warrant executed at his residence showed several downloaded videos of underage boys engaged in sexual acts.

According to court documents, Dodge County investigators were notified by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Childen's Cyber Tipline on Nov. 30, 2023. Subsequently, electronic devices belonging to Quimby were searched on Jan. 10, 2024, after the issuance of a search warrant two days before.

During an interview with law enforcement, Quimby admitted to searching for images of teen boys, and admitted to downloading and saving videos, according to court documents.

Also during the execution of the search warrant, paraphernalia and a substance that tested positive for cocaine were found at Quimby's residence.

Quimby is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Facility. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.