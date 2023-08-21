Mantorville man held on $75K bail for shooting at cops

Aug. 21—MANTORVILLE — A 57-year-old Mantorville man is facing felony assault charges after he shot toward police during a standoff last week, according to new charges filed in Dodge County District Court.

Russell Herbert Hilsman appeared before District Judge Debra Groehler Friday, Aug. 18, and was ordered held on $75,000 bail. He is charged with first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies.

As of Monday morning, he was still listed as in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, which boards several detainees from Dodge County. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dodge County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Eagle Court in Mantorville on Aug. 17 after his wife called police because Hilsman was in a shed with a gun.

A law enforcement drone located Hilsman in a 8-foot by 12-foot shed on the northeast corner of the property.

Hilsman threatened suicide, either by his own gun or by police, to a deputy over the phone. Hilsman told the deputy that he was intoxicated. He also threatened to shoot propane tanks in the shed with either a shotgun or a handgun.

Deputies saw Hilsman point a shotgun directly at them through a shed window and a deputy heard him "rack" a round.

"Hilsman said he just wanted (the deputy) to know he was serious (before) he lowered the weapon and hung up the phone," reads part of the complaint.

Minutes later, a shotgun blast blew out a window by the shed door toward deputies, who retreated to their squad cars.

Hilsman then fired three additional rounds toward a different shed on the property.

He then left the shed unarmed when a Kasson police officer tackled Hilsman and arrested him.

He was first transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for a psychological evaluation by ambulance before being transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

