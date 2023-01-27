Mantua councilman accused of making threats during council meeting faces criminal charge

A member of Mantua Village Council is facing a criminal menacing charge after being accused of threatening a person in the audience during a work session in November.

Scott Weaver was charged with a misdemeanor count of menacing after an incident at a Nov. 7 village meeting.

Sabastian "Sam" Paratore filed a report with the Mantua Police Department alleging he was threatened by the councilman during the meeting.

"Scott Weaver did make threatening statements to Sabastian Paratore during a workshop held at village hall," the complaint states. It goes on to state that Weaver's "threats and actions alarmed the audience and made Paratore fear for his safety."

Weaver did not reply to a request for comment, and his attorney, George Kennett, declined to discuss the case.

A pretrial hearing, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, will take place March 1 before Municipal Court Judge Melissa Roubic.

Recording of meeting captures verbal fight

Council held the work session to discuss the village's employee handbook policies regarding staff evaluation, human resources policies and relationships between staff and employees. Council eventually hired an outside investigator to look into allegations that Police Chief Joseph Urso was having a romantic relationship with one of his officers and giving her special treatment.

At about the 12 minute-mark on a recording of the work session, an indistinct voice is heard on the background and Weaver is heard telling the person not to interrupt the meeting.

"You're going to keep your mouth shut, or I swear to God, I'm resigning as a council member and taking you outside, you little [expletive]. Shut up. Shut up."

"Maybe you should," Paratore responded.

"That's enough," Mayor Linda Clark said. "That's enough from both of you. Everybody take a deep breath."

"He just threatened me," Paratore responded. "That's bodily harm on me. I could press charges."

"Do it," Weaver replied.

Paratore asked Weaver if he had a problem with him and Urso cautioned him not to say another word.

At that point, Clark tried to adjourn the meeting. However, council eventually decided to resume the meeting and the session continued.

Weaver told the mayor to "keep control of your room" and Clark said that's the council president's job, not hers.

"For the record, Scott, when the audience gets out of control, council president is supposed to step in first," she said. "Not you, not me."

Paratore said he filed the charges because he wants to see Weaver held accountable for his actions.

"He just needs to be held accountable for what he said and did," he said.

