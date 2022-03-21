Mantua man accused of making ghost guns

MANTUA – A township man faces charges after a New Jersey State Police investigation into the production and sale of ghost guns in Gloucester County.

Carlos Castillo, 26, is accused of obtaining gun-making kits in Massachusetts and assembling weapons in his home, according to the State Police.

He was arrested when investigators executed a search warrant on his home and vehicle on March 5.

Investigators seized a suspected ghost gun, 16 partially assembled guns and gun-making tools. Also confiscated were gun parts that could have been used to complete the weapons, police said.

Police update

Castillo is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with no serial number and other weapons offenses, according to the State Police.

The charges are only allegations. Castillo has not been convicted in the case.

