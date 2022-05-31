Mantua man accused of raping girl in Ravenna ordered held on $500,000 bond

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A $500,000 bond has been ordered for a Mantua man facing charges alleging that he raped a 14-year-old girl in Ravenna.

More: Ravenna men charged with raping 10-year-old girls in separate, unrelated cases

"The bond is half a million dollars cash or surety," visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove told Douglas A. Lamb Jr, 42, during his arraignment in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Cosgrove also ordered that if Lamb is released on bond, he is not allowed to contact the girl, "directly or indirectly," in person, electronically or through another person.

"Or the bond will be revoked," said Cosgrove. "Do we have an understanding?"

"Yes, replied Lamb. "Yes, ma'am."

More: Ravenna man, a registered sex offender, charged with rape of girl, 14

Ravenna police filed the case against Lamb. A grand jury indicted Lamb on three counts of first-degree felony rape and three counts each of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, all third-degree felonies. The indictment, which was filed on Friday, alleges that Lamb sexually assaulted the girl between Dec. 1, 2021 and March 14.

Lamb was booked into the Portage County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to a jail booking log.

Attorney Leonard Hazelett, a public defender representing lamb during the arraignment, entered not guilty pleas to all counts on Lamb's behalf.

Lamb is scheduled for an Aug. 9 jury trial. Also scheduled are a June 22 discovery hearing and a July 26 pretrial hearing.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Man accused of raping girl in Ravenna ordered held on $500,000 bond