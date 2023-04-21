Mantua man accused of sexual misconduct with girl pleads guilty after new trial ordered

A Mantua man accused of sexual misconduct with a girl over a period of more than eight years has been sentenced to probation after he was previously sentenced to 27 years in prison and a new trial was ordered.

After Jason J. Snider, 49, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony gross sexual imposition as part of a plea deal during a pretrial hearing this week in Portage County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Becky Doherty sentenced him to serve one-year probation, according to court records. Additional charges in a grand jury indictment were dismissed, also as part of the plea deal.

Snider could have received as much as five years in prison, according to court records.

Doherty also determined that Snider is a Tier II sex offender, which requires that he register every six months with the sheriff of any county he lives, works or attends school. As a condition of his probation, Doherty also ordered that Snider have no contact with the victim, who is now 19.

Snider's attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said the deal was deemed necessary due to conflicting statements made by the victim.

"Our victim recanted and actually recanted, flip flopped, several times as to the veracity of her statements, to the point where we were not confident in putting her on the witness stand," Vigluicci said. "These cases are difficult and we tried to do the right thing and just could not determine the truthfulness or veracity of her statement after she kept changing."

According to court records, the case stems from incidents that began in July 2009, when the girl was 6, and extended until she was 15 in January 2018.

The victim first reported the alleged sexual abuse to her foster mother in spring 2018 and then to a pediatric sexual assault nurse of the Children's Advocay Center of Portage County. The girl subsequently recanted the allegations, but then later said the allegations were true.

Story continues

Snider went on trial in late June, during which the victim testified against him. A jury found him not guilty of two counts of first-degree felony rape, but found him guilty of two lesser counts of second-degree felony attempted rape that were not included in an indictment. In addition, the jury found Snider guilty of six counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery, all third-degree felonies.

Doherty sentenced Snider to 27 years in prison in August and detrmined he was a Tier III sex offender, which would have required that he register with the county sheriff every 90 days for life once released.

Snider appealed to the Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals, which determined that two arguments involving expert witness testimony made by Snider had merit. The case was sent back to the county court for retrial. Until his plea, Snider had been scheduled for a May 16 jury trial.

On Monday, Doherty also ordered that Snider pay $536 in court costs, with the option of performing community service at $10 per hour.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Mantua man accused of sexual misconduct with girl gets probation