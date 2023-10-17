Mantua man earns partial victory in appeal over Hiram police K-9 officer assault

An appeals court has partially overruled the conviction of a Mantua man sentenced to prison for assaulting a Hiram police K-9 officer, but the decision will not alter the amount of time he spends in prison.

In a unanimous opinion issued Oct. 10, the three-judge 11th District Court of Appeals panel vacated the conviction of Aaron A. Love, 31, on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of harassing a police dog or horse. But the appellate court upheld other 2021 jury convictions for first-degree felony assault and fourth-degree felony resisting arrest.

Love was sentenced to seven to 10½ years for the felony charges. He was also sentenced to 90 days in Portage County Jail for the misdemeanor, but it was ordered to run at the same time as the felony sentence, so it did not add any time to his sentence.

A Hiram police captain was severely injured during a struggle to arrest Love at his Wayne Road home on warrants in August 2021. Police said the captain's K-9 also suffered minor cuts.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Mantua man wins partial victory in appeal over K-9 officer assault