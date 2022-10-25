Mantua man sentenced to at least seven years for seriously injuring Hiram K-9 officer

For Hiram Police Cpl. Devin Brown, the night he encountered Aaron A. Love will probably stay with him for the rest of his life.

"Definitely a life-changing experience," said the Hiram Police Department's K-9 officer, as he stood in his uniform, his partner, Guapo, at his side, in a Portage County Common Pleas courtroom on Monday afternoon.

Judge Becky Doherty was about to sentence Love, 30, of Mantua, to seven to 10½ years for assaulting Brown and Guapo at Love's Wayne Road home on Aug. 2, 2021. A jury found Love guilty of first-degree felony assault, fourth-degree felony resisting arrest, and second-degree misdemeanor assaulting or harassing a police dog or horse in September. The jury found him not guilty of another first-degree felony assault charge.

"I know that in law enforcement, we see things, we go through things, but actually being put inside that place is an eye-opener," said Brown. "I went through a lot, physically, mentally emotionally; my family, myself, my partner included. He was there with me the whole time."

Brown was among a group of Portage County sheriff's deputies and Hiram and Mantua police officers who went to Love's home late in the evening to arrest him on warrants.

After another resident of the home let officers in, Love was found in a crawl space under the basement stairs. He was ordered to surrender, but he barricaded himself. A deputy tried to use an electric shock device on Love but was unable to get a good connection, and Love threw large wine bottles at the deputy and Brown.

Officers moved items Love had been using to barricade himself and Brown grabbed Love and pulled him out, but Love held Brown’s arm and Brown suffered lacerations when the arm came into contact with broken glass from the bottles. Love allegedly continued to resist until the deputy successfully deployed an electric shock device and Love was handcuffed.

A deputy and another Hiram officer put tourniquets onto Brown's arm and EMS took him to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

On Monday, Brown said the artery in his left wrist was cut and he lost a lot of blood. The artery was cauterized and he was put on oxygen due to low oxygen levels. He later received a nerve graft, but still lacks feeling from the top of his wrist and along the edge of his hand to the pinky finger.

"My surgeon says that it's very highly doubtful I'll ever get feeling back there," he said.

Brown said he also has problems with his shoulder and is still going to physical therapy. Guapo, he said, suffered some small cuts.

"I'm mind blown, I really am mind blown about this whole chain of events that happened that night," said Brown. "It didn't have to go down that way at all."

William Mooney, Love's attorney, said Love had a good upbringing, with "decent grades" in school, but ended up with a drug addiction, which triggered mental illness, including depression and schizophrenia.

"Drugs and mental health, a lot of times, go hand in hand," said Mooney. "The drug addiction he suffered from led to mental health issues and unfortunately led to criminal activity," said Mooney.

Mooney said an eight-year prison sentence, during which Love was sexually assaulted, exacerbated his difficulties. He has been in various rehabilitation and intervention facilities, with mixed results.

"It's just an unfortunate history of mental health issues and drug issues," said Mooney. "He never intended that day for any injuries to occur. He was afraid. He was scared. He didn't want to go back to where he once was, knowing that was a possibility."

Love said he used heroin before his incarceration, but after his release on probation at age 27, thought he was past his problems. He started seeing a psychiatrist at University Hospitals, who put him on prescription medications for his mental health issues. But then he went off the medications and started using meth.

"I never intended for this to happen," he said.

Doherty said Love's sentence was a difficult decision for her. She said that while she understands that his mental health issues impacted his behavior, there are other considerations as well.

"Even though you may not have intended for the officer to be injured and as severely as he was, there are so many other ways this night could have gone," she said.

Doherty said Love was convicted at 19 on charges that included forgery, theft, burglary and breaking and entering. He was released early on those charges, but was convicted of identity fraud in 2021 and his probation was revoked.

"I can't certainly claim to know what was going through your mind, but I got to watch that [body camera] video with the jury," she said. "They really gave you every opportunity to come out and you just chose not to. I'm also in a very difficult position knowing that you have these mental health issues that really are a companion to substance abuse issues. But I have to protect not only the community, but the officers who do this job and go into homes to effectuate these arrests and again, taking all that into mind, what to do? What would be best for the protection of the community and protection from your behavior in conjunction with what you need?"

