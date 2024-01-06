Mantua police officer charged for leaving her child in care of sex offender, put on leave

A Mantua police officer, who previously was the target of an internal investigation over her relationship with the police chief, is now facing a child endangering charge after allegedly leaving her 5-year-old in the care of a registered sex offender.

Miranda Brothers, 28, of Mantua, is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of endangering children. Her case is pending in Portage County Municipal Court, where an arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Mantua Mayor Tammy Meyer said Brothers, who became a full-time officer in 2021, has been placed on paid administrative leave. She would not comment on the charges.

Complaint filed

According to the complaint, filed Jan. 1 by a Portage County sheriff's deputy, Brothers left her child in the care of Sabastian Paratore, who was "known to her and authorities" as a sexually oriented offender. Paratore, the complaint states, was with the child Dec. 7 at the Main Street Sub Shop, 10689 Main St., which Paratore owns, "alone without any other adult supervision."

Paratore, who was convicted of sexual battery in 2017, is a Level 3 sex offender, according to the local registry maintained by the sheriff's office.

Previous investigation

Last spring, a six-month investigation into the romantic relationship between Mantua Police Chief Joseph Urso and Brothers recommended that both be disciplined for violating village policies.

The investigation came after Meyer, who was then president of Village Council, filed a formal letter of complaint, alleging favoritism and misuse of village resources.

