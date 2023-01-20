Mantua Township teen accused of raping 5-year-old girl

A Portage County grand jury has indicted a Mantua Township teen who is accused of sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

Joseph V. Szumski, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape in the indictment filed Thursday in Portage County Common Pleas Court. An attorney for Szumski could not immediately be identified.

According to a complaint the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on Jan. 13, Szumski is accused of raping the girl at his Winchell Road home. According to the indictment, the girl was allegedly raped between Dec. 1 and Jan. 12.

Szumski is scheduled for arraignment on Monday. In the meantime, he has been ordered held in Portage County Jail on a $750,000 bond set in the municipal court.

