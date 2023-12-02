Mantua's Portage Faith United Methodist Church hosting living Christmas card Dec. 9, 10

Portage Faith United Methodist Church in Mantua is inviting the public to drive through a living Christmas card Dec. 9 and 10.

Portage Faith United Methodist Church in Mantua is inviting the public to drive through a living Christmas card from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.

The free event includes Christmas lights and many Christmas scenes such as Frozen, the Grinch, Elf, Rudolph, Frosty and the Nativity.

Everyone gets a cookie and dogs that come along for the ride get a treat.

