Manual High School building hit by gunfire less than a week after student shot

Manual High School in South Peoria was placed on lockdown for a second time in less than a week after the school was hit by gunfire Tuesday morning.

Peoria police responded to a report of 12 shots fired in the 2400 block of West Proctor Street at 11:03 a.m. Shortly after, 10 more gunshots were fired on the 2400 block of West Ann Street, police said.

Both of those blocks sit across South Griswold Street from Manual High School.

No one was found to have been injured by the gunfire Tuesday, but the high school building and a vehicle were hit.

This is the second time in the past six days that gunshots have rang out near Manual, sending the building into lockdown.

A 17-year-old was injured by gunfire on Nov. 9 while walking to school on the 2400 block of West Ann Street.

Peoria police said they will "continue to have a high presence" around Manual during school arrival and dismissal.

"The Peoria Police Department is working hand in hand with Peoria Public School Administrators and School Resource Officers to ensure students and staff stay safe," the Peoria Police Department said in a statement.

