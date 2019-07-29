What Manual Labor Taught Me

Our latest issue on the American worker put me in mind of an old job. I can’t lie, this National Review posting is among the sweetest I’ve had. I can read and write almost anything that pleases me. But, I did have one other job in which my mind was even freer than it is here. Strangely, this mental and spiritual freedom, one I sometimes long to experience again, was found working in a chemical factory.

An outsider might imagine that industrial chemistry is the highly controlled application of science. They might picture the somewhat androgynous-looking workers, wearing the proper and properly cleaned protective clothing and masks, pulling down pieces of equipment, fitting them to successive drums of chemicals, and thereby filling up their enormous glass-lined tanks. Then they turn on the agitators, open a series of valves that release the second and third reactants into the tank. Maybe this is followed by a second distillation process, a little maze of slightly more delicate, but still impressively large glass tubes that carry out the final steps.

In the end, the product comes out clean and ready to pack and ship to some other enormous factory — maybe in agribusiness, the industrial-machines business, or a microchip maker. Either way, this thing we made is bought at a high price, and it gets out there into other products made in other factories. And sometimes the chemical factory, more or less, is just like that.

But more often than not, my short experience fit with the earthier language of Breaking Bad; chemical reactions are a cook. There are messes and bad batches. There may be horrid smells along the way. Some chemicals used at the plant where I worked smelled exactly like rotting meat, scores of thousands of gallons’ worth of it. Halfway down the road on the commute in, you could tell we’d taken delivery of that nasty stuff. Luckily, your nose would adjust and begin to tamp down the olfactory nerves for that. I would swear that my brain would somehow refocus my schnoz on the omnipresent smell that spools of old metal wire give off. Like in a kitchen, you have to wash your hands constantly. Unlike in a kitchen, you often used acetone for the first wash. We had bottles of the stuff hung up by sinks. Also like in a kitchen, experience was often more valuable than a good recipe.

Rarely, I would develop an odd rash on the skin. Just a hazard of the job. Once, I confused one valve with another and sent menthol spraying out everywhere on the floor. Someone helped me stop the gusher. It covered everything in that minty smell. But I had to clean up the mess. It was like standing in a small tub of VapoRub. The whole lower half of my body succumbed to the chill numbness of it within an hour. I walked through that odd sensation in my legs for days.

I got the job through my girlfriend’s father, now my father-in-law. He had worked there for decades. He didn’t have advanced degrees in chemistry. He had gone to a small Catholic college in the South, and judging by the stories he tells, the students and faculty spent most of their time finding creative or daring ways to bring hooch into their dry county.

The chemical company itself had expanded from a bathtub serving chemicals to students at Cooper Union, to a plant in Westchester, N.Y., and finally into Danbury, Conn. Though it was a closely held family-owned company, it was often an important link in the middle of incredible supply chains that ran across not just the continent but the world. It had a good reputation for clean work. Things came in from Asia, went through our plant, and then went back out to Asia. In other words, there was nobody local to the Pacific Ocean that could do what we could.

And I saw up close how his experience in this kind of work generated massive wealth. My father-in-law was like a master chef who knew each type of cook backwards and forwards. The recipe might come in from someone working in lab conditions, with a Ph.D., maybe someone who was a specialist. But it would remind my father-in-law of some other reaction, and he could come up with a method of doing it at industrial scale that improved the yield or purity.. Sometimes it was simple things to do with temperature or timing. The value he created went to him in raises and a great health-insurance plan — which he needed. Some of it went to the company, of course. But because chemistry is a competitive process, mostly the savings went out into the world. I’m quite serious when I say that your food, your computers, and your government’s arsenal of weapons are all cheaper or better because of little efficiencies that my father-in-law and men like him discovered in smelly places like that floor in Danbury.