Manual, Noe return to normal operations after nearby shooting increases security at schools

Leo Bertucci, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read

Normal school activities resumed at Manual High School and Noe Middle School after police responded to a shooting in Old Louisville Thursday.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson John Bradley said officers found a man who was suffering from anon- life threatening gunshot wound in the area of 2nd and Hill streets at around 12:45 p.m. The man was transported by medical professionals to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Around 2 p.m., Jefferson County Public Schools officials gave an all-clear after security measures were increased, district spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said. No students were harmed during the incident.

LMPD officials said around 1:30 p.m. that it would exercise traffic control measures in the neighborhood for "an hour or two."

The department's non-fatal shooting unit is investigating.

Education reporter Krista Johnson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS schools operating as normal after Old Louisville shooting