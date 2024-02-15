Manual, Noe return to normal operations after nearby shooting increases security at schools

Normal school activities resumed at Manual High School and Noe Middle School after police responded to a shooting in Old Louisville Thursday.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson John Bradley said officers found a man who was suffering from anon- life threatening gunshot wound in the area of 2nd and Hill streets at around 12:45 p.m. The man was transported by medical professionals to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Around 2 p.m., Jefferson County Public Schools officials gave an all-clear after security measures were increased, district spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said. No students were harmed during the incident.

LMPD officials said around 1:30 p.m. that it would exercise traffic control measures in the neighborhood for "an hour or two."

The department's non-fatal shooting unit is investigating.

Education reporter Krista Johnson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS schools operating as normal after Old Louisville shooting