The Manual-Transmission Mazda 6 Is No More for 2019, but It May Not Be Gone for Good

There will be no more manual transmission offered on the 2019 Mazda 6, as all versions of the mid-size sedan now come standard with a six-speed automatic.

The six-speed manual was previously only available on the base Sport model, pictured above, which now starts $1875 higher, at $24,720.

Mazda says it hopes to be able to offer the manual transmission as a special-order option in the future, but that demand has decreased lately.

Mazda has long been a proudly enthusiast-friendly brand, but it's becoming a bit less so for 2019, as the Mazda 6 sedan is dropping its manual-transmission option. The base 6 Sport trim level, which previously offered a six-speed manual transmission for its 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-four, now comes only with a six-speed automatic. This leaves the Honda Accord, which can be had with a six-speed manual on both its Sport and Sport 2.0T trim levels, as the only mid-size sedan left standing with a stick-shift option.

Not all hope is lost for Mazda 6 buyers who desire the opportunity to shift for themselves, however: Mazda representative Drew Cary told C/D that he hopes the company will be able to offer the manual as a special-order option in the future. Mazda said in a statement that demand for the manual has decreased since it launched a turbo engine in the 6's new, more upscale trim levels.

The Mazda 6 lineup is otherwise unchanged for 2019, offering Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature trim levels, the latter two of which are powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four that makes 250 horsepower.

At this point, the only Mazda models left that offer a manual transmission are the 3 compact and the Mazda MX-5 Miata sports car. The new 2019 Mazda 3 is now available with a six-speed manual only on a single trim level of the hatchback model, while the Miata continues to offer the manual on every version.

