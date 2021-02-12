Manual vs. electric toothbrushes: Which is better for your teeth, according to dentists

Shaena Montanari,Michael B. Ferguson
electricmanualtoothbrush
Both electric and manual toothbrushes can prevent dental plaque from forming. F.J. Jimenez/ Getty Images

  • Some electric toothbrushes are better at removing plaque than manual toothbrushes.

  • Manual toothbrushes are usually less expensive than electric ones and more easily portable.

  • Patients need to talk with their dentist to choose the brush that best fits their individual needs.

  • Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice.

Brushing your teeth is a cornerstone of dental health. It is the most effective way to remove dental plaque, which helps prevent cavities, gingivitis, and more serious gum disease. But what kind of toothbrush is best?

Certain types of electric toothbrushes are better at removing plaque than manual toothbrushes, according to Sally Cram, DDS, a periodontist and spokesperson for the American Dental Association. However, patients need to talk with their dentist to choose which toothbrush best fits their individual needs.

Learn the pros and cons of manual and electric toothbrushes, plus what to look for when you are deciding which brush is right for your dental care routine.

What to look for in a manual toothbrush

Manual toothbrushes are usually less expensive than their electric counterparts, but studies show they are not necessarily as effective at reducing plaque and gingivitis.

If you want to use a manual toothbrush, Cram says to look for one with a small, compact head to reach back teeth.

"You're always looking for a brush with soft bristles, you don't want hard," Cram tells Insider.

Brushing with hard bristles may damage your gums, says David Leader, DMD, associate professor at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.

No matter how stiff the bristles are, they are not going to remove tartar from your teeth, but they may remove gum tissue, which can lead to tooth sensitivity and gum recession.

Pros and cons of manual toothbrushes

When deciding which type of manual toothbrush to buy, your dentist may tell you to consider some of the following pros and cons:

Pros

  • Portable. It is easy to bring a manual toothbrush to the office, to keep one in your purse, or use it while traveling.

  • Inexpensive. The average manual toothbrush in a drugstore or supermarket costs less than $10.

  • Widely available. Manual toothbrushes are sold at most pharmacies or grocery stores.

  • No batteries: There is no need for a power supply, nor does it cause battery waste.

Cons

  • Missing hard-to-reach spots. "I noticed it seems like almost everybody wants a toothbrush with a head on the toothbrush that's too big," Leader says. People may want to choose a compact brush head to make sure they are properly cleaning their teeth. However, when used properly, a manual toothbrush can be as effective as an electric toothbrush. Flossing is key - neither brushing technique is complete without it.

  • Less effective for cleaning teeth. A 2014 review found a manual toothbrush was less effective at removing plaque and preventing gingivitis in both the long and short-term when compared to an electric toothbrush, but the authors caution more standardization of the experiments is needed.

  • Creates excess plastic waste. Experts say toothbrushes need to be replaced about every three months or when the bristles start fraying, which generates plastic waste.

  • Bristles may be more abrasive than electric brushes. If you are brushing too hard with a manual toothbrush or using bristles that are too stiff, it is difficult to tell. Unlike many electric toothbrushes, there is no warning alarm if you are applying too much pressure to the gums.

  • Not ideal for certain groups. Experts say people with disabilities and the elderly may have a difficult time brushing properly with a manual toothbrush because of dexterity issues.

What to look for in an electric toothbrush

There are a variety of electric toothbrushes. Three popular types of electric toothbrushes include:

  1. Oscillating rotary heads, which are circular heads that both spin and move back and forth.

  2. Sonic brush heads, which vibrate back and forth extremely fast.

  3. Ultrasonic brushes, which vibrate at a frequency beyond the limit of human sound, hence the name ultrasonic.

There are very few clinical trials comparing the different types of electric toothbrushes that are not company-sponsored, so more independent research is needed to determine whether one type is more effective than another.

Cram recommends a sonic toothbrush. She says "the bristles get further in between your teeth, in those tight spaces and further down under that little collar of gum tissue that surrounds each of your teeth."

What research says: A 2016 review that compared battery type in different electric toothbrushes found that brushes with rechargeable rather than replaceable batteries did a better job at removing plaque.

Pros & cons of electric toothbrushes

Studies show electric toothbrushes may have an edge up compared to manual toothbrushes for keeping your mouth healthy. Still, it's worthwhile to consider the pros and cons before purchasing and discuss with your dentist.

Pros

More effective at reducing plaque and gingivitis than a manual toothbrush. Over an 11-year time period, a large 2019 study in Germany found those who used electric toothbrushes had better overall oral health, including less gum disease and tooth loss than those who used manual brushes.

In a 2014 review, an analysis of 56 studies showed electric toothbrushes are more effective at removing plaque and preventing gingivitis in the long and short term when compared to manual toothbrushes. Researchers found an 11% reduction in plaque short-term and a 21% reduction long-term compared to manual toothbrushes.

Better for gum health in people with braces. The results of a 2017 review indicated orthodontic patients may have better gum health, including less inflammation and less bleeding if they use an electric toothbrush instead of a manual one, but more long-term research is needed.

Better for children. One small 2013 study found that an electric toothbrush was more effective at removing plaque than a manual toothbrush in children ages 8 to17 years old.

Better for seniors. Electric toothbrushes are good for older people because the handles are easier to hold on to and the vibrations make them easier to use without vigorous arm or hand movements. It is especially effective for people with issues like arthritis. When positioned correctly, the head of the device does the work.

Better for some people with skin conditions. Leader says he works with patients who have scleroderma, which causes tight skin around the mouth. For them, electric toothbrushes are much easier to use than manual brushes.

Extra features. Different types of electric toothbrushes come with features that can help you track your brushing, such as the ability to link with your smartphone through an app. They also have timers and sensors, which help you brush for the right amount of time, i.e. two minutes, and not press too hard.

Waste reduction. Although you still need to replace the head of an electric toothbrush every few months just like a manual toothbrush, Leader says, it is about one-quarter the length of a manual toothbrush, so it may use less plastic and produces less waste overall.

Cons

Cost: An electric toothbrush generally costs between $30 and $200, which is more expensive than a typical $10 manual toothbrush. You will need to replace the brush head around four times a year; they range between $1 and $10 each depending on the brand.

Loud: Electric toothbrushes are significantly louder than their manual counterparts, which can be annoying or disruptive to some.

Using with too much force: Abrasions and associated sensitivity can occur when people use an electric toothbrush along with a forceful hand. This can cause damage to the oral tissues.

Manual vs. electric toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes may be more expensive than their manual counterparts, but studies show they are more effective at reducing plaque and gingivitis than manual toothbrushes.

Here is a brief break down of the pros and cons of both manual and electric toothbrushes:

Manual toothbrush

Electric toothbrush

Cost

Typically $1-$10

Typically $25-$200

Customer

Good for those looking for a compact, portable brush

Good for those looking for a brush with extra features and a handle that is easy to hold onto

Effectiveness

A 2012 review found plaque has reduced an average of 42% with manual brushing. Using a manual toothbrush is also effective at reducing gingivitis.

More effective at reducing plaque and gingivitis than manual brushes. Researchers found an 11% reduction in plaque short-term and a 21% reduction long-term compared to manual toothbrushes.

Safety

Can be hard on gums if someone brushes too forcefully or uses bristles that are too hard

Typically have pressure sensors, making it difficult to brush too hard and damage gums

Need to be replaced

Replace the whole toothbrush every 2-3 months

Replace the toothbrush head every 2-3 months

Who may benefit most

People in need of a portable, inexpensive toothbrush

Good for those who have disabilities or dexterity issues

Sustainability

Generates plastic waste

Generates plastic waste, but it may be less than a manual toothbrush. Can also generate battery waste

Insider's takeaway

People have been brushing their teeth in some fashion for thousands of years. The first toothbrush with nylon bristles was sold in 1938 while the first electric toothbrush was first patented in 1937 - though it didn't catch on until decades later.

Manual toothbrushes are small and portable while electric toothbrushes generally have larger handles, making them bulkier and easier to hold onto for children and people with disabilities. Experts agree that a discussion with your dentist is necessary to determine the best type of toothbrush for you.

Leader says for people who can easily use both types, the best toothbrush is "whichever one you are more likely to use."

Brushing is only part of a complete oral health care process. Observing dietary habits, flossing, and antibacterial rinsing are essential components of a healthy oral hygiene plan.

Related stories from Health Reference:

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyer struggles to answer key questions from Republican senators

    A lawyer representing Donald Trump at the former president's Senate impeachment trial struggled Friday to answer pointed questions asked by Republican senators.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Live updates: Senators vote to allow witnesses at Trump's impeachment trial

    The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump resumed Saturday with senators voting to allow both sides the opportunity to call witnesses, a surprise development that could delay a final verdict.

  • Biden will try to close Guantanamo after 'robust' review

    President Joe Biden will seek to close the prison on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay following a review process, resuming a project begun under the Obama administration, the White House said Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was the “intention” of the Biden administration to close the detention facility, something President Barack Obama pledged to do within a year shortly after he took office in January 2009.

  • Merkel promises lockdown will not last a day longer than necessary

    Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to have a little more patience after agreeing with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until March 7 and said restrictions would not last a day longer than necessary. A gradual fall in daily infections has raised pressure for an easing of tight restrictions in place since mid-December and Merkel agreed with state premiers on Wednesday that some schools and hairdressers could open sooner than March 7. With neighbouring countries seeking to contain major outbreaks, Germany will impose stricter controls on people seeking to enter its territory from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Russia warns EU it is 'ready' to break off ties over threatened Navalny sanctions

    Moscow said on Friday that it was “ready” to cut ties with the European Union if the bloc imposes further sanctions over its jailing of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The comments mark another deterioration in relations between Russia and the West after Mr Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was poisoned with Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok last summer. After a months-long convalescence in Germany, he returned to Russia in January, only to be arrested and later jailed for three years for violating the terms of his parole. Mr Navalny’s ordeal has sparked Russia’s biggest nationwide protests in a decade and the EU has already imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials over his poisoning. Now it is raising the prospect of further sanctions and Moscow has signalled that it will fight back. Asked in an interview on Friday if Russia was moving towards “breaking off” with the EU, Mr Lavrov said Russia was “ready” if “sanctions are imposed in certain areas that create risks for our economy”. “We don’t want to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world but we need to be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.” A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said “these statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible.” The foreign ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later softened the minister’s remarks, insisting that he was misunderstood. The foreign ministry said Russia had no plans to cut ties but that it would be “ready” if the EU were to do it. Mr Peskov insisted that Moscow “wants to foster ties with the European Union but if the EU follows this path (of introducing further sanctions), then yes, we will be ready because you need to prepare for the worse.” EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia on Feb 22. Mr Lavrov’s remarks came a week after as a disastrous visit to Moscow by Josep Borrell. The EU foreign policy chief got a public dressing down by Mr Lavrov, who criticised the bloc for alleged human rights abuses in Latvia and said the relationship was marked by “lack of trust.” While Mr Borrel was still in Russia, the Kremlin ordered three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland to be expelled for observing January’s opposition protests. Meanwhile, Mr Navalny, who has been locked up in a notorious Moscow’s prison since his return in January, was back on trial on Friday on charges of defaming a Second World War veteran. Mr Navalny has accused Russian authorities of concocting the case and exploiting the 94-year-old man to smear him in the eyes of ordinary Russians on state TV. He insisted that he was expressing an opinion and did not target the veteran in any way. The charges related to Mr Navalny’s blog post last summer, in which he denounced a group of people filmed in a TV ad for President Putin’s constitutional reforms allowing him to stay in power as “lackeys and traitors.”

  • Strong quake hits Japan's northeast coast; no tsunami alert

    A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said. The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, which had meltdowns following a massive earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago, was checking to see whether there were any problems following Saturday night's magnitude 7.1 quake. There were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area, such as Onagawa or Fukushima Dai-ni, government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

  • Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is sending a message to states that want to continue to carry out the death penalty: Inmates must be allowed to have a spiritual adviser by their side as they are executed. The high court around midnight Thursday declined to let Alabama proceed with the lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III. Smith had objected to Alabama's policy that his pastor would have had to observe his execution from an adjacent room rather than the death chamber itself. The order from the high court follows two years in which inmates saw some rare success in bringing challenges based on the issue of chaplains in the death chamber.

  • Iran faces COVID surge in southwest, receives second vaccine batch

    Iran declared 10 southwestern communities as high-risk COVID-19 "red" zones as a consignment of 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived on Friday, Iranian media reported. Iran launched a vaccination drive on Tuesday, two weeks after declaring there were no "red" cities left in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East. But Ahvaz, capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province and nine other cities and towns were declared "red" zones after a rise in cases and health authorities ordered non-essential businesses to close, the semi-official news agency ISNA said.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McConnell Tells Colleagues He Will Vote to Acquit Trump

    Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly told Republican colleagues in a letter that he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump for “incitement of an insurrection.” Trump’s impeachment trial, which comes after the House last month passed a single article of impeachment against the 45th president for his alleged role in encouraging his supporters to amass at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, could end as early as Saturday, just five days after it began. McConnell, who had declined to whip votes either for or against impeachment, had reportedly previously suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting to convict or acquit Trump is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial.

  • No execution: Courts side with inmate wanting pastor present

    An Alabama inmate won a reprieve from a planned lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state must allow his personal pastor in the death chamber. Thursday's scheduled execution of Willie B. Smith III was called off by Alabama officials after the justices maintained an injunction issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in chamber. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Iranian official arrested in Istanbul over dissident's killing: sources

    Confirming a report in Turkey's Sabah newspaper, the sources said Mohammad Reza Naserzadeh was detained earlier this week on suspicion of planning the shooting of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, a critic of Iran's political and military leadership. The case could strain ties between Iran and Turkey, regional powers which have grown closer under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan despite sometimes deep differences, including in Syria where they back opposing sides in the 10-year conflict.

  • Myanmar junta criticised for night raids on coup-opponents

    Local neighbourhoods in Myanmar are banding together to resist nighttime raids of coup opponents by security forces, a tactic apparently aimed at wearing down protesters, who demonstrated for an eighth straight day on Saturday against the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar protesters online say they are too afraid to sleep and are using the hashtag #nightdragging to coordinate resistance to the nocturnal police raids. One tactic involves residents making noise to alert neighbourhoods to approaching officers and then swarming the streets to prevent arrests. “When they [are] trying to arrest, people hit the pot and pans to call the neighbours, civilians are coming out to the street and surround the house to keep the one who they want,” said a trader in the capital Yangon. "Our nights aren't safe anymore" and "Myanmar military is kidnapping people at night" are captions on memes that have been shared widely online. A local human rights organisation has recorded 326 verified detentions since the start of the coup on February 1. “If military coup is not reversed, arbitrary arrests will increase,” said the AAPP, a long-established association to help political prisoners in Myanmar. "Family members are left with no knowledge of the charges, location, or condition of their loved ones. These are not isolated incidents, and nighttime raids are targeting dissenting voices. It is happening across the country," it said in a statement. On Saturday thousands assembled in Myanmar’s main city Yangon, the capital Naypyitaw, the second city Mandalay and other towns, a day after the biggest protests yet in the Southeast Asian country. "Stop kidnapping at night," was among the signs held up by protesters in Yangon in response to arrest raids in recent days. Human Rights Watch said Saturday that international pressure was needed to stop the arbitrary arrests. “The military is back to its old game of targeted arrests and arbitrary detentions in an attempt to instill widespread fear,” said Manny Maung, the watchdog group’s Myanmar researcher. The army said it had seized power because of alleged fraud in a November election that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party had won in a landslide. The army's complaints were dismissed by Myanmar's electoral commission. The 47-member UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Friday calling on Myanmar to release Suu Kyi and other officials from detention and refrain from using violence on protesters.

  • FBI probe of Texas AG expands to look at home renovations

    The FBI is investigating renovations made to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's million-dollar home as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that the state's highest-ranking attorney illegally helped a wealthy donor, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. Last year, much of Paxton’s senior staff accused him of committing crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, whom some of the Republican’s former deputies now say had a hand in work done on Paxton's home. Following the remarkable revolt that riled Texas politics, all of Paxton’s accusers quit or were fired and four later sued the attorney general under the state’s whistleblower law.

  • ‘I thought we were past that’: Trump’s impeachment lawyers accused of singling out Black women

    Race has played a subtle but present role in shaping impeachment arguments on both sides