Manuel Ellis’ family to receive $4M from Pierce County in wrongful death settlement

Pierce County agreed Tuesday to pay $4 million to settle part of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Manual Ellis, who died in Tacoma police custody two years ago.

The Pierce County Council unanimously approved the settlement.

“No monetary value will ever compensate for the loss or heartache Mr. Ellis’ family and loved ones experienced over the last two years. Nor will it stop the Ellis family or community from grieving his death,” a council statement following the vote said. “With the adoption of this settlement, Council is ending Pierce County’s involvement with the lawsuit.”

Two Pierce County deputies and the county were listed in a lawsuit filed by the Ellis family in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in September.

The family initially sued the City of Tacoma in August. The Ellis family seeks $30 million from the city. Tacoma has not reached an agreement with the family.

Ellis died March 3, 2020 near 96th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue after buying a snack at the nearby 7-Eleven.

Police say Ellis tried to open doors of cars on the street and pounded on a patrol car. He allegedly attacked a Tacoma police officer. There was a struggle, and police handcuffed and tied him while he was on the ground. A spit mask was placed over Ellis’ head.

Pierce County deputies also responded to the call.

In an audio recording of the incident, Ellis can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe, sir.” Paramedics performed CPR for 40 minutes but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Bible, the Ellis’ family attorney, said the deputies did nothing to help Ellis.

Pierce County deputy Gary Sanders grabbed Manuel’s leg and assisted in restraining him while Tacoma police handcuffed and hogtied Ellis. Lt. Anthony Messineo arrived at the scene later but reportedly never touched Ellis.

In May 2020, medical examiners ruled his death a homicide. The autopsy said the physical restraint used by police caused his death, although methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease contributed.The autopsy report lists the spit mask as a major factor in Ellis’ death.

The federal lawsuit also criticizes Pierce County, alleging that the Sheriff’s Department did not investigate the deputies’ involvement.

Pierce County was initially tasked with investigating Ellis’ death. Bible said the county broke state law in not recusing itself as a conflict of interest. In June, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the Washington State Patrol to conduct an independent investigation into Ellis’ death.

Sheriff Ed Troyer was a spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at the time of Ellis’ death. He was named in the lawsuit as making false statements.

Three Tacoma police officers were charged with Ellis’ death in May 2021.

Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Timothy Rankine, who arrived on scene to back up the first officers, pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Two other Tacoma officers who helped restrain Ellis, Masyih Ford and Armando Farinas, were not criminally charged and were found not to have violated department policies.