Manuel Ellis: Three officers charged in killing of man who said ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in police custody

·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

Three Tacoma police officers have been charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis.

Mr Ellis, 33, was a Black man who police restrained as he was walking home from a corner store last year. He died in their custody.

The Seattle Times reported that Mr Ellis' death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner, who found evidence of oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint as the primary cause of death.

The officers charged in connection with Mr Ellis's death are Officers Matthew Collins, 38, Christopher Burbank, 35, and Timothy Rankine,

Mr Rankine has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, while Mr Burbank and Mr Colins have been charged with second-degree murder. Mr Ellis reportedly told officers “I can’t breathe” while he was restrained, which prompted comparisons between his death and that of George Floyd last year.

Read More

Georgia sergeant demoted after K9 dog found dead in back of patrol car

AP source: Caroline Kennedy considered for ambassadorship

Climate change and overfishing is threatening the future of seabirds

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Only Thing Keeping My Dog Busy While I'm on Zoom

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/AmazonScouting Report: Forget all of the other toys I have for my dog, this one keeps her occupied for as long as I need her to be.Sometimes, it feels like my dog is the only one who misbehaves during Zoom calls. And then I call my mom. No but for real, my dog is a little bit of a disaster. She just wants attention, to play, but during the workday, and especially when I’m on a Zoom call, I can’t be that for her (sidenote: she also has Zoom fatigue). I’ve tried toys and treats, but recently, I got her this, and I wish I had gotten it way sooner.Buy on Amazon, $15The Lickimat isn’t a dog toy—it’s a lifesaver, and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that. Unlike other toys that you can put food in or around, like Kongs, I like how this stays flat and for the most part, can be kept in its designated area. It even has pads on the bottom that help keep it in place on my wood floors, so my dog isn’t just pushing the mat around the entire house. The inside of the mat kind of looks like a waffle—it has all of these grooves where treats and spreads can be hard to reach, which helps entertain them for hours.To use it, I just slather it with peanut butter if I’m in a rush, or if I’m thinking ahead, I even mix together her kibble with some pumpkin and pop it in the freezer overnight. This, I’ve found, keeps my dog entertained for hours. One of my favorite things about the mat is how tough it is. We’ve had it for a few weeks now and even though my dog is able to chew and rip through practically any toy, this one is fairly impenetrable. The mat is also dishwasher safe, making it a breeze to clean.The mat is my go to no matter the occasion—if my dog is being a little monster, I pull out the mat, if I have an important Zoom, the mat comes out. Afterwards, she is tired and satisfied, and I can actually focus on my work all day long.Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marilyn Manson Warrant Issued on Two Counts of Misdemeanor Simple Assault

    Singer is subject of an "active arrest warrant" in connection to an alleged 2019 incident, according to the Gilford Police Department

  • Three-year-old girl impaled in own back garden by stray arrow fired by neighbour

    The man, identified as Ryan Archer, was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault

  • Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges in deaths of her two kids

    Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan were 7 and 16 respectively when they disappeared.

  • Two arrested for sparking mass brawl at water park over queue jumping

    Sheriff said a 23 and 24-year-old ‘were both very intoxicated, and they were also combative’

  • Georgia sergeant demoted after K9 dog found dead in back of patrol car

    Deputy accidentally left Khan asleep inside cruiser at end of overnight shift

  • If the Canes beat the Predators, Round 2 against the Lightning could be coming in hot

    Here’s how soon the series against Tampa Bay could start.

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • MBA In Central Park Racism Incident Sues Employer Over Firing

    1 year later, fired vice president says Franklin Templeton wrongly characterized her as racist The post MBA In Central Park Racism Incident Sues Employer Over Firing appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Panthers 4-0 to advance

    Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round.

  • 'F9' star John Cena says 'I love and respect China' after receiving backlash for calling Taiwan a country

    The 44-year-old WWE wrestler recently referred to Taiwan as a country during an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS.

  • Jimmy Kimmel fans react after host trades insults with Ted Cruz on Twitter

    Cruz hit out at Kimmel after finding himself butt of TV host’s jokes

  • Mexico’s deadly campaign trail comes to a close

    At least 88 politicians have been killed in Mexico and more than 100 report they’ve been threatened or kidnapped in the run-up to next week’s midterm elections. Why it matters: This Mexican election cycle is already the second-bloodiest ever. In 2018, about 140 people involved in politics were murdered.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA municipal candidate, Alma Barragán, was assassinated this past Tuesday during a campaign stop.Electoral violence, according to experts, comes from organized crime trying to eliminate candidates they think will challenge them or their business, and from politicians trying to get rid of rivals.By the numbers: 75% of the assassinated politicians were opposition candidates running for state-level office, according to risk analysis firm Etellekt.It’s been estimated that a politician in Mexico is twice as likely as a civilian to be killed, in a country where the murder rate is among the highest in the world.Around 94% of crimes in Mexico aren’t reported to authorities, per the public statistics agency, and of those that are, only 0.9% get solved, according to analyses.The big picture: There are 21,000 local, state and federal offices in play on June 6, including the entire lower chamber of the federal Congress, the highest number ever in Mexico. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Detroit judge who gave drug dealer a second chance swears him in as a lawyer 16 years later

    Edward Martell’s journey from crack dealer to attorney began when a Michigan judge gave him a break

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chad, Lori Daybell face murder charges in deaths of Lori’s children, Chad’s former wife

    The bodies of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow were found buried on Chad’s Fremont County property last year.

  • A Montana tribal councilwoman was beaten and 'left for dead,' family says. No one has been charged.

    Police in Montana confirmed Tuesday that officers were dispatched after a report that a 23-year-old woman had been assaulted.

  • Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3

    Javier Báez hit reverse and chaos ensued. The unpredictable Chicago Cubs shortstop ran the first baseline backward while being chased by Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig in the top of the third inning on Thursday, leading to a comedy of errors during a two-run rally in Chicago's 5-3 victory. Chicago's Willson Contreras was on second with two outs when Báez hit a routine grounder to third baseman Erik González.

  • SC scheduled to hold first execution since 2011 with only electric chair available

    About two weeks before his execution date, Sigmon’s lawyers are scheduled to appear in a Richland County court to question the constitutionality of the new execution law.

  • WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers discuss their new book ‘Blood, Sweat & Cheers’

    WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers (Luke and Butch) have a new book “Blood, Sweat & Cheers: The Bushwhackers,” chronicling their illustrious 36-year pro wrestling career as a tag team.