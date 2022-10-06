Manufacturer Bosch Rexroth to move, expand in Charlotte
Bosch Rexroth has announced plans for a new Charlotte facility at a prime infill industrial location.
ALSO READ: New frontiers emerging for industrial development in Charlotte region
The company announced Wednesday it would expand and relocate its Charlotte linear and assembly technology manufacturing facility with a new location at 409 Tyvola Road. SunCap Property Group will develop a 227,500-square-foot facility there for Bosch Rexroth, which is planning to invest $58 million in the project, the city announced.
>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link
Bosch Rexroth will retain its 326 existing Charlotte employees and add 24 more positions at its new facility.
VIDEO: Hickory sock manufacturer raising funds for orphanage in Ukraine