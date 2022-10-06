Manufacturer Bosch Rexroth to move, expand in Charlotte

Charlotte Business Journal
·1 min read

Bosch Rexroth has announced plans for a new Charlotte facility at a prime infill industrial location.

ALSO READ: New frontiers emerging for industrial development in Charlotte region

The company announced Wednesday it would expand and relocate its Charlotte linear and assembly technology manufacturing facility with a new location at 409 Tyvola Road. SunCap Property Group will develop a 227,500-square-foot facility there for Bosch Rexroth, which is planning to invest $58 million in the project, the city announced.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

Bosch Rexroth will retain its 326 existing Charlotte employees and add 24 more positions at its new facility.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Hickory sock manufacturer raising funds for orphanage in Ukraine


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Hovers Close to $20K Amid 'Uptober' Optimism

    Despite ample turmoil in financial markets over the past couple months, bitcoin has stayed remarkably resilient. Wave Financial Managing Director Nauman Sheikh shares insights into his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as 'Uptober' optimism gains traction on crypto Twitter.

  • The Break's Hannah Richtman Launches Gush: The Perfect Black Thong

    The perfect thong didn't exist -- until now. Hannah Richtman, the owner of The Break, a New...

  • Alphabet Leaves a Huge Market

    Alphabet is present in almost all major world economies. The parent company of Google and Youtube is one of the companies that can claim to have succeeded in penetrating almost every country in the world and sometimes even countries ruled by autocrats and dictators. One of these countries is China, the world's second largest economy.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago

  • Intel Arc A750 and A770 review: Trouncing NVIDIA and AMD on mid-range GPU value

    Intel's Arc A750 and A770 cards are the new mid-range GPUs to beat.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Apple Loses Major Court Case

    Two years ago the European Commission outlined plans to force all tech companies to use a single charging port. Two years from now Apple AAPL will have to acquiesce to those plans after the regulatory commission passed new rules.

  • Is Intel the New Leader in Graphics Cards?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a closer look at recent data for its upcoming A750 and A770 graphics cards. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also releasing new graphics cards, but Intel is trying to play a very niche market, and it might be a smart move.

  • The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including a top-notch Sony TV for over $120 off

    A popular wireless boombox, must-have robot vac, bestselling hair dryer and more — it's all on sale right now!

  • Apple Will Be Forced to Use New Charger After EU Votes for USB-C

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the European Parliament voted to force companies such as Apple Inc. to adapt products that don’t already feature a standard USB-C charger to use one. This would include iPhones, in Apple’s case.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Le

  • Apple forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves overhaul

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will have to change the charger for its iPhones in the European Union from autumn 2024 to comply with new rules introducing a single charging port for most electronic devices. The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday, the first of its kind anywhere in the world, potentially strengthens the EU's role as a global standard-setter on telephone technology. The vote confirmed an earlier agreement among EU institutions.

  • Apple Doesn’t Hold Sales — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

    Apple doesn't hold its own sales, but we found these discounts on its latest tech with up to $150 off its most popular products

  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: It’s an iPhone, but bigger

    For anyone who has ever dreamed about a big-screen iPhone without having to shell out for a Pro Max, this year's iPhone 14 Plus is exactly what you want.

  • Musk’s Everything App ‘X’ Sounds a Lot Like China’s WeChat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has teased something called “X, the everything app” after he buys Twitter Inc. Based on the billionaire’s past comments, that service could look a lot like Chinese super-app WeChat.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Apple is selling fear disguised as innovation

    "The message is 'If you want to live, buy our stuff.' Apple now sells devices the way First Alert sells smoke detectors," Michael Gartenberg argues.

  • Lightning vs. USB-C: Is the Switch Worth It?

    The EU is forcing Apple to ditch Lightning in Europe, but the USB-C charger might just be a better option for consumers.

  • Founded by Google's former head of ads, Neeva brings its ad-free search engine to Europe

    Neeva, an ad-free search engine launched last year by a former engineer and executive best known for spearheading Google's advertising tech business, is about to land in Europe. The Mountain View, California-based company officially launched a subscription-only search engine in its domestic U.S. market in June last year, later going on to add a free "basic" tier to the mix with certain restrictions in place. In the intervening months, Neeva said it has amassed more than 600,000 users, the vast majority of which are on a free plan, and now the company is looking to markets farther afield in search of growth.

  • Best Deals on Echo Speakers, Fire TVs, and Other Amazon Devices

    The Prime Early Access Sale is next week, but these deals are available nowBy Consumer ReportsAny time Amazon runs a big sale, whether it’s Prime Day, during Black Friday, or the new Prime Early ...

  • PlayStation eyes new investment for PC, mobile push

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sony Group Corp's gaming business is looking at fresh investment to bolster its push into PC and mobile, a senior executive said, as the PlayStation 5 maker competes for talent with deep-pocketed rivals and as industry dealmaking heats up. "Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us," Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, told Reuters in an interview without providing further detail. Sony, whose studios are known for single player console games such as "Spider-Man" and "God of War", has outlined ambitious plans to release titles on PC and mobile and offer live service games, which provide continuous updated play.