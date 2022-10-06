Manufacturer Bosch Rexroth to move, expand in Charlotte

Bosch Rexroth has announced plans for a new Charlotte facility at a prime infill industrial location.

ALSO READ: New frontiers emerging for industrial development in Charlotte region

The company announced Wednesday it would expand and relocate its Charlotte linear and assembly technology manufacturing facility with a new location at 409 Tyvola Road. SunCap Property Group will develop a 227,500-square-foot facility there for Bosch Rexroth, which is planning to invest $58 million in the project, the city announced.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

Bosch Rexroth will retain its 326 existing Charlotte employees and add 24 more positions at its new facility.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Hickory sock manufacturer raising funds for orphanage in Ukraine



