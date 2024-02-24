Manufacturer to close Mooresville facility, cut nearly 100 jobs

A long-standing manufacturing facility in Mooresville is set to close, with the first layoffs to start in April.

Atlanta-based East West Manufacturing notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce that is permanently closing its facility at 1133 N. Main St., about a mile away from downtown Mooresville.

German company to bring 200 new jobs to Iredell County

The closure will cause 97 workers to lose their jobs, the first 11 of whom will be laid off April 22, according to the company’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent to the state yesterday.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Mooresville unanimously approves open-air market ordinance