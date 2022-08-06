Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here.

Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.

Now, the company is further investing in the local operation after a seemingly strong start.

