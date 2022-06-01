State approves $13 million tax credit for startup trying to build electric plane-boat

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation approved a $13-million tax incentive for a Massachusetts company to move to North Kingstown as it develops, and hopes to build, an all-electric "sea glider" that's not quite a boat but not quite a plane either.

The Commerce Corporation voted during its Wednesday meeting to grant the tax incentive proposal, under the Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit program, to Regent Craft, currently based in Burlington.

Under the proposal, the company will relocate to Rhode Island and create a 300 full-time jobs by 2028. The company would also spend $367 million constructing a new building and for machinery and equipment.

Chief Technical Officer Mike Klinker, who answered questions from the Corporation, said in an interview that the company chose Rhode Island after conducting a study on the best combination of talent, real estate prices and access to the ocean. The company can now sign leases on property and plans to build a hangar in Quonset. The move should start by July.

"We want to roll them out and into the water," Klinker said.

What's the Regent 'sea glider' all about?

Klinker said a prototype, a quarter of the size of the gliders they hope to build, is being tested in Tampa, Fla., and should take flight later this year. It has already passed the floating and hydrofoil tests.

The aircraft, also referred to as "wing-in-ground-effect vehicles

," or WIGs, are essentially planes that fly just above the surface of the water at up to 180 mph.

The craft are regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard, instead of the Federal Aviation Administration. The first version of the "sea glider" would carry 12 people, with a range of 180 miles, and the second version would carry at least 50 people, according to the Regent website.

Not quite an airplane and not quite a boat, this prototype craft is designed to fly just above the water at up to 180 mph.

The company had raised $27 million as of January and expects to bring in more capital for research and development, manufacturing and operations, according to the proposal.

The company has received financing from Thiel Capital, founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. The company has booked more than $4.6 billion in sales of "sea gliders to airlines and ferry companies, according to Regent's website.

How the tax-credit program works

The Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit, passed in 2015, gives businesses up to $7,500 per job per year, for up to 10 years, by reimbursing them for the income taxes their employees pay.

The plan for Regent would cover 300 employees over the next 10 years, starting in 2025.

East Greenwich company Flux Marine, developing battery-powered outboard motors, recently received $1.9 million over 10 years from the tax-credit program.

With backing from the state and investors, Flux plans to open a new manufacturing facility in the Unity Park complex on Wood Street in Bristol and grow its Rhode Island workforce to 88 people.

In 2021, the Commerce Corporation approved up to $3.5 million in tax credits, over 10 years, to Texas company MTX Group – which provides artificial intelligence and data analysis to help companies modernize their operations – as it planned to build a "regional collaboration center" in Providence.

In 2018, the Commerce Corporation approved tax incentives for four companies, estimated to have created 2,000 manufacturing jobs in the state.

Reporter Paul Edward Parker contributed to this story.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com.

