A manufacturer from Portugal sets up shop in West Charlotte. What’s next for the site?

A Portuguese manufacturer has officially set up shop in west Charlotte — and plans to keep growing in the city.

Colquimica, an adhesive maker headquartered near Porto, Portugal, unveiled a 100,000-square-foot factory near Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday, its first such site in the U.S. The company has been working on the plant’s construction since 2020, according to its website.

Colquimica first announced its expansion into Charlotte last year, and has been officially operating in the area since January 2021. The company invested $12.5 million in its new facility, which will employ more than 30 people.

Colquímica manufactures hot melt adhesives that can be used in items like packaging, mattresses and personal hygiene products. It also has three other facilities in Portugal and Poland, and exports its products to more than 60 countries, according to a news release.

The company picked Charlotte for its geography and ease of transport to other locations, a company spokeswoman told The Charlotte Observer.

The plant’s location allows it to get product to 70% of customers in about two days. Colquímica also cited the local infrastructure and N.C.’s university system as among its reasons for selecting Charlotte.

The new site “fortifies (Colquímica’s) competitiveness and global footprint” in the adhesive market, the company said in a statement. The facility will bring a 20% increase in production, the company said.

The company said it plans to invest an additional $2 million in the site over the next year, as it ramps up production and storage capacity.

It also plans to grow another 15 or so workers.