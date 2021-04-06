Manufacturer that ruined 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses once got a $163 million federal contract to improve its facility: NYT

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
johnson and johnson vaccine
The first boxes of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are loaded into a box for shipment from the McKesson facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky on March 1, 2021. Timothy Easley/AFP via Getty Images

  • A facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses once got a $163 million federal contract, The New York Times reports.

  • 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had to be thrown out due to contamination issues at the plant.

  • The funds were for improvements at the facility and preparations for a potential pandemic.

A Baltimore factory that ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was once given a $163 million federal contract to improve its facility, according to a report from the New York Times.

The federal government first invested in Emergent BioSolutions - a biotech firm that's known for producing anthrax vaccines - more than eight years ago so that its Baltimore factory could be ready in case of a pandemic.

But the factory has been marred with issues, The Times reported. It was previously cited by the Food and Drug Administration for a myriad of issues, including mold and cracked vials, according to the Associated Press.

Emergent BioSolutions and Johnson & Johnson didn't immediately return a request for comment from Insider.

