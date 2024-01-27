Manufacturing company to build Gaston County facility

A company that makes plastics for the automotive industry will invest more than $12 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Gaston County, according to a press release.

HEYCO-Werk USA, a plastics molder, will build the facility at Apple Creek Corporate Center.

Less than a year since opening, the Apple Creek Corporate Center on the Dallas-Cherryville Highway already is half full.

A subsidiary of German-based automotive parts manufacturer, HEYCO Group, HEYCO-Werk USA was established in 2014 and has had a manufacturing plant in Virginia since 2019.

The company makes plastic molding and windshield trimming for BMW and Volkswagen SUVs, among other things.

The production facility at the corporate park will be more than 60,000 square feet and will include space for production and a showroom.

“We are delighted to welcome HEYCO to our region,” N.C. Representative John Torbett said in a press release. “Here they will find the support of a diverse and talented workforce, and the robust transportation infrastructure to help them quickly get their products around the world.”

Salaries will vary by position with an average annual wage of $63,382, which exceeds the Gaston County average of $46,351. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.1 million for the region.

Donny Hicks, executive director of the Gaston County Economic Development Commission, said the company is expect to break ground by mid-summer.

"It fits into our manufacturing base really well. ... One they're an automotive supplier, which we have a good number of, and they're also a plastics related company," he said. "And third, another European company is located here. So we've really over the last 10, 15 years built this really strong resins cluster with a lot of European representation."

The Apple Creek Corporate Center has just three sites left that are available for companies to utilize. Hicks said that the companies moving in are paying as much as $20,000 above Gaston County's average wage, adding that the perception that manufacturing doesn't pay well "couldn't be further from the truth."

"So I think one of the one of the big things is to continue to diversify the economy, make it financially stronger, broaden the tax base and create new job opportunities," he said. "All these manufacturers that are recruiting pay well above the county average."

Daniel Dittmar, chief executive officer of HEYCO-Werk USA, said in a press release that the company is thrilled to expand into North Carolina.

"The new plant will play an important strategic role within the HEYCO Group and to our customers,” he said. “With this latest investment we set an important milestone for the future of HEYCO-Werk USA, ensuring both, strategic growth as Tier 1 automotive supplier, and the long-term success of our company and our employees."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Manufacturing company to build Gaston County facility