Manufacturing Industries Pin Hopes on Demand Planning Solutions Market to Boost Performance of Supply Chains, Market to Cross Mark of US$ 14.5 Bn by 2030-End: TMR

- Demand for array of demand forecasting tools in software as a service (SaaS) mode, players lean on strategic alliances to launch new products

- Challenges arising out of COVID-19 on supply chain have expanded the avenue for providers in the demand planning solutions market, Asia Pacific to remain at the forefront

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide range of industry verticals including healthcare, hospitality, automotive, retail, e-Commerce, BFSI, and food and beverages are harnessing the capabilities of demand planning solutions for various stages of product development and supply chain. The gains that accrue include improved synchronization, reduce inventory investment, better cash flow, and boost customer satisfaction.

The growing role of predictive analytics in understanding resource management and planning revenue targets is key to the increasing penetration of demand planning solutions market. The supply chain disruptions caused by novel COVID-19 pandemic has up the ante for stakeholders to have access to cutting-edge solutions, opine analysts at TMR. This is because the pandemic has severely constrained the supply and logistic chain of companies across industries.

The analysts at TMR project the demand planning solutions market to clock impressive CAGR of ~16% from 2020 to 2030, and surpass a valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by the period-end.

Key Findings of Demand Planning Solutions Market Report

  • Opportunities in North America have been rising at promising pace

  • Europe is also a promising market and is expected to rise at impressive growth rate

  • Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the key focus for consumers and solution providers

  • In 2019 the demand planning solutions market stood at ~US$ 3 Bn

  • Trade promotion planning, and product portfolio management are promising application areas

Demand Planning Solutions Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

  • The relevance of planning and forecasting platforms is steadily growing across companies of different industries for maintaining the production and supply of products.

  • The demand for product portfolio management is boosting the business propositions in the demand planning solutions market. The benefits of managing product lifecycle stages in real-time during seasonal demand is made possible by the array of demand forecasting solutions.

  • The growing adoption of flexible promotional modeling is boosting the market.

  • In this dynamically changing business landscape, consumer behavior has to be closely tracked before product development. This is boosting the prospects in the demand planning solutions market. The forecasting methods help understand the demand for new features.

  • Over the years, the capabilities of solutions have increased as machine learning technologies, and automated technique are integrated.

Demand Planning Solutions Market: Key Impediments

Despite the high capabilities of real-time demand forecasting, small and medium-scale enterprises lack budget to gain access to contemporary solutions, impeding the expansion of the demand planning solutions market. Also, when not all features of the platforms are used, this sometimes give wrong or incomplete results, creating negative criticism among prospective buyers. This is mainly due to the lack of awareness and lack of expertise.

Demand Planning Solutions Market: Regional Landscape

North America has been a prominent market. The presence of numerous top players and the early adopters are key to growth avenues in the regional market. Asia Pacific is a promising regional market and will continue to present lucrative revenue streams in the coming years as well. The regional market is expected to clock at a higher CAGR during 2020 – 2030.

Key Participants in Demand Planning Solutions Market

Providers are increasingly leaning on aiming at better customer experience and satisfactions to stay ahead of their peers and competitors in the demand planning solutions market. Some of the key participants are SAP SE, RELEX Oy, International Business Machines Corporation, GAINSystems, Inc., Demand Works Company, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., Aspire Systems, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Global Demand Planning Solutions Market: Segmentation

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Component

  • Software/Platform

  • Professional

  • Managed

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Deployment

  • On-premise

  • Cloud-based

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

  • Small & Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Industry

  • BFSI

  • IT & Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Retail & e-Commerce

  • Automotive

  • Food & Beverages

  • Manufacturing

  • Hospitality

  • Others (Education, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • South America

Contact Center Solution Market – The contact center solution market is expected to grow at an astonishing CAGR of ~19% during the forecast period. However, challenges such as poor audio quality and lack of communication at centers can affect services provided to customers. Hence, companies in the contact center solution market are implementing proactive monitoring and testing of phone lines to move toward better services. Conducting bi-weekly or monthly meetings at the center is another solution to avoid lack of communication.

Extended Reality [XR] Market – The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 45% during the assessment period. The market growth is driven by a range of factors, including increasing smartphone penetration, rising demand for digital environments, growing popularity of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies, and its applicability across various end-use industries. Market players are anticipated to focus on the development of extended reality solutions in collaboration with a number of startups that have entered the market, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Machine Learning Market – The machine learning market is expected to advance at an explosive CAGR of ~27% during the forecast period. However, the implementation of ML models is emerging as a challenge for companies. For instance, computations with Big Data can lead to issues in processing performance of ML models, thus making even trivial operations expensive. Companies in the machine learning market should provide proper training for algorithms in order to improve computational feasibility on very large datasets.

