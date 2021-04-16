- By GF Value





The stock of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.35 per share and the market cap of $41.4 billion, Manulife Financial stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Manulife Financial is shown in the chart below.





Because Manulife Financial is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 11.6% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Manulife Financial has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.87, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Manulife Financial is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Manulife Financial is fair. This is the debt and cash of Manulife Financial over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Manulife Financial has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $57.5 billion and earnings of $2.198 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Manulife Financial at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Manulife Financial over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Manulife Financial is 11.6%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 27.9%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Manulife Financial's ROIC is 0.79 while its WACC came in at 8.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Manulife Financial is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 88% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Manulife Financial stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

