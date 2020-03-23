Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori holds virtual fireside chat with TD Securities

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife, participated in a virtual fireside chat with Mario Mendonca from TD Securities Inc. today to discuss how the Company has positioned itself through its strategic priorities to navigate turbulent times.

An audio replay will be available until May 29, 2020 by visiting link and using the following password: ManulifeMFC. It is also available on Manulife's website under Past Presentations.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2019, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.7 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

