Manutan International (EPA:MAN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Manutan International SA (EPA:MAN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Manutan International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Manutan International had debt of €38.6m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from €55.3m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €96.6m in cash, so it actually has €58.0m net cash.

ENXTPA:MAN Historical Debt, August 23rd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Manutan International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Manutan International had liabilities of €154.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €51.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €96.6m and €171.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast €62.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Manutan International could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Manutan International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that Manutan International grew its EBIT at 13% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Manutan International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Manutan International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Manutan International recorded free cash flow worth 58% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.