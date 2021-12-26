HILLSBOROUGH - A Manville man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and receiving stolen property after he apparently drove a car into a Taylor Avenue home, police said Saturday.

Police responded to the single family home at 8:08 p.m. Friday, which was unoccupied at the time, and found the vehicle, a 2014 Honda Odyssey, completely inside the residence. The vehicle went through the front of the residence and came to rest in both the garage and living room.

The driver, Pawel Zawadka, 27, was located at the scene and was uninjured. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle being driven by Zawadka was stolen out of Manville earlier that evening.

Zawadka was charged with multiple motor vehicle violations, driving while intoxicated and receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Somerset County Jail.

There was disabling damage to the vehicle and severe structural damage to the residence, police said. The township building department later determined the home was uninhabitable because of the severe structural damage.

Besides the township and Manville police departments, Hillsborough Fire Department units 37 and 38, Robert Wood Johnson BLS, township OEM and the Hillsborough Building Department also responded.

No injuries were reported by any of the emergency personnel that responded to the scene, police said.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Manville man allegedly steals car and drives drunk into Hillsborough house