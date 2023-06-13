Manville Police Chief Thomas Herbst indicted on eight counts

Suspended Manville Police Chief Thomas Herbst has been indicted by a state grand jury on charges of engaging in sexually inappropriate, criminal acts with multiple women against their will for years.

And a new charge revealed Herbst allegedly kept a Manville police badge he was required to turn in upon his suspension, but instead displayed the badge following a police stop earlier this year.

The grand jury returned an eight-count indictment Monday against Herbst, 55, of Bridgewater, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced. Herbst was arrested and charged in April following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Herbst was indicted on two counts of sexual assault, four counts of official misconduct, one count of a pattern of official misconduct and one count of criminal sexual contact.

The indictment includes a new count of suspected misconduct by Herbst after his suspension, in which he allegedly deliberately held onto a Manville Police Department badge he was required to turn when he was suspended. The investigation revealed Herbst allegedly displayed that badge when he was pulled over by a local police officer on Jan. 30, misrepresenting himself as an active-duty member of the police department, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Manville Police Chief Thomas J. Herbst

“We expect those who swear an oath to uphold and enforce the law to be honorable, committed to the cause of justice, and dedicated to public service, and we require that they follow the law themselves,” Platkin said in a statement. “Herbst allegedly established an unsafe toxic work environment for women where power was abused. His conduct, as alleged, was unacceptable and criminal, and we expect to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law for these alleged abuses of the public’s trust.”

Herbst "categorically denies" the charges, his attorney James Wronko said after the chief's arrest in April, adding Herbst "never" forced or coerced any woman into sex and Herbst "could not believe" the acts over a decade alleged by one of the women "surface now."

The investigation into Herbst began after a civilian employee of the police department filed a civil lawsuit in February 2022 against Herbst, who was her supervisor, alleging he groped, sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her from 2008 through 2021. The alleged attacks often happened while he and the victim were on duty and in various locations at police headquarters.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal investigation after the lawsuit was filed, and the Attorney General's Office took over the investigation in May 2022.

Herbst, who has worked for the Manville Police Department since 1991, became chief in 2020 and earned $163,312 according to state records. He was placed on administrative leave shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

More: Attorney General publishes list of police misconduct months past due date

Herbst is accused of unwanted sexual behavior toward at least three women. In one of the earlier alleged attacks, Herbst allegedly called the victim into his office and told her he would allow her to leave work early. He allegedly then stood next to the chair in which she was sitting in a way that prevented her from getting out. He allegedly then removed his penis from his pants, masturbated and ejaculated into her hair and onto her clothing. He allegedly told her he was sorry and directed her to go home.

Acts like the initial charge allegedly occurred repeatedly, but eventually escalated to acts of assault by penetration, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Herbst at one point allegedly ordered a victim to begin wearing skirts to work to facilitate and escalate the assaults. On occasion, he allegedly would arrange to meet her at a motel to assault her, and at one point when she resisted, he accused her of disobeying orders, according to the investigation.

Herbst also allegedly attacked one victim in her own home, entering through the backdoor of her home uninvited and sexually assaulting her. In an attempt to avoid those encounters the victim began closing her blinds, locking her doors and parking in her garage so that when Herbst drove by, he would not know she was home, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the investigation, Herbst also allegedly solicited sexual favors from the wife of one of his subordinate officers in order for that officer to receive favorable employment decisions and opportunities. In one instance, Herbst allegedly texted his subordinate demanding oral sex from the employee’s wife in exchange for a promotion. That charge violated Manville’s sexual harassment policies prohibiting a borough employee from requesting sexual favors when submission to or rejection of such conduct is used as the basis for an employment decision affecting a municipal employee.

Evidence additionally revealed Herbst allegedly went to the newly purchased home of another victim, who had previously been his subordinate, and while touring the house, sexually assaulted her.

If convicted of the most serious crimes, Herbst faces five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Manville NJ Police Chief Thomas Herbst indicted on eight counts