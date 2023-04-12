Manville Police Chief Thomas Herbst charged with sexual assault, AG announces

Manville Police Chief Thomas Herbst was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault, official misconduct, and a pattern of official misconduct for allegedly groping and sexually assaulting two women.

The charges were announced by state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin at a news conference in Trenton.

Herbst is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct, one count of a pattern of official misconduct, and one count of criminal sexual contact.

Last year Herbst was placed on administrative leave after a woman, a longtime police department employee, filed a lawsuit alleging the chief, who was her supervisor, sexually harassed and assaulted her over a dozen years.

Platkin said a second woman also alleged Herbst engaged in sexual predatory behavior and sexual assault.

The lawsuit alleges Herbst masturbating in front of the woman at police headquarters, allegedly sexually touching her under her clothes, allegedly forcing her to have sex in the archive room at headquarters, allegedly going to her home to sexually assault her during her lunch hour or after work, and allegedly forcing her on three occasions to have intercourse at a hotel.

Platkin said the woman was forced to pull her blinds closed and put her car in the garage so Herbst could not tell whether she was at home, to avoid being sexually assaulted in her own home.

The woman initially withheld reporting the abuse for fear of losing her job, but when she filed the lawsuit, she no longer had that fear, the suit said.

Platkin said such an abuse of power cannot and should not be tolerated.

"To the victims we have heard you. Today criminal charges have been filed against the man who hurt you," Platkin said.

