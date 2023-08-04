Manwithpublic safety ties admitted to rehabilitation program in Enfield public indecency case

Aug. 4—If Lafond stays out of trouble for the next year, the charges he is facing in the June 2 incident, public indecency and second-degree breach of peace, will be dismissed and all official records of the case will be "erased." The judge imposed no additional probation conditions.

Neither prosecutor Jordan Amendola nor anyone else spoke against Lafond's application for the rehabilitation program.

Defense lawyer Christopher Parker told the judge that Lafond has no criminal history, which is a requirement for admission to the program. He said Lafond works as an emergency medical technician.

Parker said there is a dispute as to the facts of the incident, but he didn't detail the dispute.

The judge found that the charges are not of a serious nature and that Lafond is unlikely to offend again. The law requires those findings before the program can be granted.

Public indecency and second-degree breach of peace are misdemeanors, each punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Enfield police said Lafond was seen involved in a sex act in the parking lots outside of Smyth's Ice Cream on Hazard Avenue and a nearby barber shop that faces Palomba Drive.

Lafond has worked as a security officer at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., but a Baystate spokesperson said in an email two weeks ago that he no longer worked there.

Lafond was once a Hampden County sheriff's deputy in Massachusetts. But a spokesperson for the Hampden County Sheriff's Office said in June that Lafond had not worked a construction detail for the agency in more than two years and had been terminated following his arrest in the Enfield case.

