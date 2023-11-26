Manx Christmas stamp collection project a dream, designer says

Each design took about 7 hours to create on an iPad

Designing the Isle of Man's 2023 Christmas stamp collection has been a "dream come true", a local illustrator has said.

Rowan Corlett's six-piece series features several species of Manx wildlife in festive scenes in front of local landmarks.

They include a puffin at the Sound, a seal at Laxey Bay and a hare at Peel Castle.

The artist said she had been inspired by places she has spent a lot of time.

Ms Corlett said she also "had to include" a Loaghtan sheep and Manx cat, given their connections to the island, but she was keen the stamps were not "overly Christmassy".

"I didn't want Christmas hats on any of the animals," she said.

She said she was "delighted" to see the stamps as an "actual product" that people could "enjoy and see on a day-to-day basis in the post office".

A keen sea-swimmer and nature-lover, she said she was inspired by the island's varied landscape.

"We are so blessed we are to have such amazing nature and animals on our doorstep," she said.

"I wanted to highlight that and remind people about what is around us if we come off our phones and look around."

A spokeswoman for the Isle of Man Post Office said the stamps, which will be sent around the world, paid tribute "to all that is Manx and festive".

The set would help to celebrate "the joy of sending Christmas cards and presents to friends and family across the world", she added.

