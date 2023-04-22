Manx mobile networks not included in UK emergency-alert system

The test message and alarm are expected to hit 90% of mobile phones in the UK

Isle of Man phone networks will not be included in a test of the UK government's emergency alert system on Sunday.

A message, accompanied by a loud siren-like sound or vibration lasting for about 10 seconds, will be sent to mobile phones in the UK from 15:00 BST.

A Manx government spokesman said the test may see some island residents receive a test message on their phones.

However, residents would "not need to take any action", he said.

He said, while the island has not been included in the roll out, in some cases "where a resident's phone is connected to a UK network signal because of their location on island, they may receive one of these messages".

"These messages are not sent to mobile numbers specifically, but are pushed out to all phones as a cell level broadcast," he said.

"Please be aware that even if your mobile phone is on silent, these emergency alerts will produce sound and vibration for around 10 seconds."

The system is set to be used in future by the UK government or emergency services on rare occasions where there was a threat to life.

Messages with advice on how to stay safe will be sent in cases of severe flooding, fires, or extreme weather.

In most cases it will be targeted at very specific areas, rather than the entire country and may not be used for months or years, according to officials.

The UK minister in charge of the system, Oliver Dowden, previously said the new system was a "vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies" and insisted a national test of the system was needed.

