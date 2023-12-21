All Manx public sector staff should get backdated rise - union

Workers who left before the pay rise was agreed in late October are not eligible for backdated pay

Not giving a backdated pay award to public sector workers who left their jobs before negotiations were complete is unfair, a union has said.

A 6% pay rise to be backdated to April was agreed in October but was not paid to those who left jobs inbetween.

Prospect's Mick Hewer said while the decision not to give it to everyone was "not illegal" that did "not make it fair or morally justifiable".

He called for new talks to be concluded by April to stop it happening again.

The government has been contacted for a response.

The pay award was agreed by the unions and the Public Services Commission in late October following months of negotiations.

The rise applied to civil servants, education support staff and manual and craft workers still in post.

'Suffered a detriment'

Eligible staff still working for the government were given the payment backdated to the start of the financial year.

However, anyone who had left their job before the collective bargaining agreement was signed was not eligible for the backdated uplift.

Although it was not clear how many people had been affected, he said it would include anyone who reached retirement age, retired through ill health, or who had moved to another employer.

Mr Hewer previously called for talks over a pay agreement for the next financial year to be progressed ahead of April.

He said: "The fact remains that hard-working former employees suffered a detriment through no fault of their own."

"I would urge those with whom we will be negotiating this year to be mindful of their moral obligations to all their employees and to conclude negotiations for implementation on 1 April 2024.

"To be in a position whereby negotiations are not concluded by that date will not be acceptable."

