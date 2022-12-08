Manx stamps mark 50th anniversary of the last manned Moon mission

A special set of Manx stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the last manned mission to the moon has been launched.

The six-stamp set features images from the Apollo 17 exploration of the lunar surface and prior missions.

The mission launched from the Kennedy Space Flight Center on 7 December 1972.

It was the longest crewed lunar landing mission, and saw Commander Gene Cernan and Lunar Module Pilot Harrison Schmitt walk on the Moon.

The release also coincides with the Artemis 1 mission, which marks NASA's return to lunar exploration.

That uncrewed flight, which launched on Monday, is due to return to Earth on Sunday.

Stamp designer Ben Glazier said the set was shaped by the "inspiring stories" of the Apollo missions.

He said: "As we watch the stunning images from the Artemis mission arrive, we celebrate the achievements of the last men on the Moon and look forward to humans going back to the Moon and on to Mars."

Retired astronaut Nicole Stott said the anniversary posed a "fantastic opportunity to reflect on the legacy of the Apollo Missions and the passing of the torch to Artemis".

"In a few short years, we will return, and witness the first woman and person of colour follow in the footsteps of Apollo, and lead the way for humanity in space with peace and hope for all mankind."

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk