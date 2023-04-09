Manx Wildlife Trust: Outgoing resident artist hails community link

The outgoing Biosphere Artist in Residence at Manx Wildlife Trust has said the most important part of the role was connecting with the community.

Clare Payne, who was appointed in March last year, held open painting and beach art sessions in Douglas and Port Erin.

She said there was "a real buzz" at the events, which encouraged people to ask questions about wildlife they saw.

"I think there's this myth that you have to go to Africa or South America to see incredible species," she added.

Although the animals on the island were "maybe less big and bold", she said, they were "not less fascinating, particularly when you get into the marine environment".

"There's so much to see here if you know where to look," she added.

Ms Payne also worked on a set of commemorative stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of the trust.

She previously studied zoology and also worked as a photographer, and said she returned to her love of art during the Covid lockdowns.

Reflecting on her time in the role, Ms Payne said it had been the "perfect marriage" of her two passions, and had given her the the chance to "figure out what sort of direction I want to go with my art".

She said the main purpose of the role was to "connect with the public and inspire them to act for Manx nature".

The dedicated artist position was funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council and created in conjunction with Biosphere Isle of Man.

