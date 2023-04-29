Manx Wildlife Week: Wild spaces work showcased in 'little vignettes'

A series of "lovely little vignettes" about the things "you wouldn't normally get to see" will show people on the Isle of Man the local wildlife and how it is documented, organisers have said.

Manx Wildlife Week gives people the chance to speak to those who help to protect the island's "wild spaces".

Events include guided walks and bird, whale and dolphin watching.

Laura McCoy from Manx National Heritage (MNH) said the events were important to highlight the "wonderful" work done.

The events, which will be held between 29 April and 7 May, have been organised by MNH in association with Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) and Unesco Biosphere Isle of Man, and will celebrate the ongoing capturing of data for the National Biodiversity Network Atlas.

The atlas, which contains more than a million Manx wildlife records, is available online.

Ms McCoy, MNH's curator of natural history, said the week, which would also see activities take place at the Manx Museum in Douglas, was important to spread the word about the island's flora and fauna, because a website was sometimes "not very exciting".

She said it would also help to create a platform for smaller groups to share their work with a wider audience, with the events acting as "lovely little vignettes" about the work "you wouldn't normally get to see", which was carried out by those who "help monitor and protect the wild spaces and living creatures within it".

She added that people could approach the week "from all different levels" and did not have to have an avid interest in natural history to take part.

The initiative is designed to highlight the work of the Manx Biological Recording Partnership, which includes the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, MWT and MNH, as well as specialist wildlife groups and volunteers.

