As many as 14 people shot in drive-by in Chicago, police say

Up to 14 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said, including a 3-year-old and two other children.

No deaths had been reported. The condition of those wounded ranged from critical to not life-threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference. An additional person was struck by a vehicle, he said.

The violence at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street in the area of Garfield Park was partially captured on surveillance video, police said.

“We know it’s a drive-by. We know it happens in just a few seconds,” Brown said. “It begins and then it’s over, about three seconds the car is pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly, really, into the crowd.”

He said that a motive was unknown, no offender has been identified, and police are not aware of any conflicts on that corner, although detectives will be conducting interviews.

The three children injured were 3 years old, 11 and 13, Brown said. All the other victims were adults, he said.

There could be two shooters, Brown said, although he stressed the information is preliminary.

A vigil was being held at the corner with a balloon release at the time, but there could have been other reasons that some of the people were gathered there, Brown said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com