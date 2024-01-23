How many of the 254 Texas counties have you visited? This columnist has 30 counties to go.

Lady Bird Johnson speaks at the dedication ceremony of the Padre Island National Seashore on April 8, 1968. Part of the national seashore is in Kenedy County, one of 30 in Texas that columnist Michael Barnes has not explored.

How many Texas counties have you explored?

No reason to be shy about it. Even your Think, Texas columnist has not spent time all 254 of them.

Over the past 30+ years, reader Irv Smith and his wife, Jane, visited all 254 county Texas courthouses after he retired as an oil producer.

"Often just a short detour when en route somewhere else," Smith writes. "Our guidebook had been co-authored by Dr. Mavis Kelsey of Kelsey-Sebold Clinics. Glovebox-size but who ever keeps gloves in their glovebox? I wish now we also had checked off the 90 or so state parks."

The couple was surprised by what they encountered on the walls of the Brewster County courthouse in Alpine.

"(There) was a photo of my dad's second grade class, circa 1912 or so, when my grandfather was the Methodist preacher there," Smith writes. "He had been reassigned to Alpine from Pecos."

Smith went on to praise the spiffy conveniences in small-town county courthouses, a blessing I have come to appreciate.

Think, Texas has reported on how many counties, you say?

Around the time that Smith's email arrived, I was wondering how many counties I had recorded for this newspaper. How would I calculate that, since, unlike the Smiths, I had not kept a systematic checklist in my glovebox?

More: Glen Rose attracts tourists with pristine water, dinosaurs, books and Texas history

For purposes of this column, I disqualified any trips I took prior to 1989, when my stories first appeared in these pages. I struck out any counties that I had zoomed through on the way somewhere else.

I did certify counties from my first 15 years as an arts and entertainment reporter for the newspaper. Once, for instance, I deemed the Kilgore Shakespeare Festival in East Texas the best such fest in the state. For years, city leaders hung a banner across the main street in town quoting my fine judgement.

I added to that first batch of counties, those visited while a road-trip buddy and I traced 50 Texas rivers from their sources to their mouths, or vice versa, by car, on foot or in the water. I wrote about those adventures in a "Texas River Tracing" blog for the American-Statesman, and those stories survive on the internet, although some are hard to find.

During the past four years, with a second road-trip buddy, I've targeted various parts of the state to feature in this column. Those exploits did not vastly increase the raw county count, but, by design, the columns involved much more in-depth reporting.

Using a process of elimination

To find out which counties I had covered, I turned first, as I often do, to the Handbook of Texas Online. Under the listing, "Counties," a six-page index links the researcher to entries on all past and present Texas counties. Each of the entries about current counties includes a small but very clear map, borrowed from the "Texas Almanac," also produced by the Texas State Historical Association.

These nifty maps prompted memories of articles written over the course of the past 35 years.

More: Texas History: What makes Stephenville a 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

If one of our 50 Texas rivers, for instance, showed up on the map, then I had written about that county in "Texas River Tracing" posts. These maps feature enough details — forts, parks, historical attractions and land or wildlife management areas — to remind me of other articles and columns.

This process started out like a game, but after a full day of cross-referencing, it became a dispiriting chore.

My first count suggested that I had spent quality time in 230 counties. It also revealed the 30 that I had never written a word about. Those numbers, however, do not add up to 254. (I had already excluded the defunct counties on the handbook's list.)

Going over those 30 missed counties convinced me that the other number must be wrong, so I can only claim 224 of the 254.

More: Indian Creek, Rowena and Ballinger: Discovering history gems in small West Texas towns

Not bad, but incomplete.

These Texas counties I hope to describe some day

Looking over the list of 30 sadly skipped counties, I noticed some patterns. Most of them are on the state's periphery. Which means I might have passed through them, but did not bother to stop. To no one's surprise, since I live in Austin, counties in Central Texas have been overrepresented in my reporting.

Here are the missing counties, divided by region, with one particular attraction in each entry (in parentheses) that I hope to experience one day:

Panhandle : Bailey (Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge); Castro (Playa Lakes National Wildlife Refuge); Cochran (Last Frontier Days and Silver Lake, "a small salt lake known to Spanish explorers as Laguna Quemado"); Dallam (Rita Blanca National Grasslands); Deaf Smith (Deaf Smith County Historical Museum and National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center); Hansford (Stationmaster's House Museum and remnants of Norwegian immigrant culture); Hartley (Lake Rita Blanca Park and Matador Cowboy Reunion); Lamb (Waylon Jennings memorabilia and Dr. Roy Hunt murderstories); Lipscomb (Junior Livestock Show); Moore (Window on the Plains Museum); Ochiltree (Buried City); Parmer (Town of Bovina, of course); Sherman (Texhoma, split between Texas and Oklahoma)

West Texas: Andrews (Legacy Park and Museum and the birthplaces of author Elmer Kelton and moviemaker Eagle Pennell); Dawson (Chicken Fried Steak Festival, Del Paso Museum and Sky-Vue Drive-In Theater, or what's left of it); Gaines (Mennonite community near Seminole); Glasscock (county courthouse in Garden City); Hale (Museum of the Llano Estacado and Jimmy Dean Meat Company); Hockley (South Plains College and Anton, "Rabbit Capital of Texas"); Martin (Martin County Historical Museum); Reagan (Santa Rita Oil Well site, connected to University of Texas history); Terry (Terry County Heritage Museum); Upton (Mendoza Trail Museum); Yoakum (Tsa Mo Ga Memorial Museum)

South Texas: Duval (Any evidence about the Plan of San Diego or George Parr, the "Duke of Duval"); Jim Hogg (Scotus College); Kenedy (Padre Island National Seashore); Willacy (Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge), Zapata (San Ygnacio Historic District and the Fajita Cookoff)

North Central: Rockwall (Lay Ray Hubbard and North Texas Speedway)

As you can see, parts of the Panhandle and West Texas have been sorely neglected. The final 30 counties might be the hardest of all.

Michael Barnes writes about the people, places, culture and history of Austin and Texas. He can be reached at mbarnes@gannett.com. Sign up for the free weekly digital newsletter, Think, Texas, at statesman.com/newsletters, or at the newsletter page of your local USA Today Network paper.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas has 254 counties. Statesman columnist will try to visit all.