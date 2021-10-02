How Many 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

29Metals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 29Metals.

View our latest analysis for 29Metals

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 29Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

29Metals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see 29Metals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in 29Metals. The company's largest shareholder is Emr Capital Advisors Pty Ltd., with ownership of 31%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 8.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of 29Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of 29Metals Limited. It seems the board members have no more than AU$895k worth of shares in the AU$1.1b company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 30% stake in 29Metals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 14%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 29Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that 29Metals is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law returning beachfront land stripped from Black family

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to return land to the descendants of a Black couple, Willa and Charles Bruce, that was taken from them in the city of Manhattan Beach, California nearly a century ago.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Start with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), companies whose shares have risen more than 10% this year and more than 100% over the past five years. MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America, it is an e-commerce and fintech giant. The company, which started out as an Argentine company in 1999, is now in 18 countries in the region.

  • A Smart Option for Transferring Wealth Through Generations: The Dynasty Trust

    If you want to protect your family’s legacy from unnecessary taxes, divorce and creditors over the course of many generations, a dynasty trust could be your best friend.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    When looking for dividend stocks, lots of investors find it pays to check out real estate investment trusts (REITs). The structure of these companies requires them to distribute 90% of their net income annually via dividends in order to avoid paying corporate income tax. Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is an office-focused REIT stock that offers a safe dividend and some real potential for higher growth down the road.

  • Why There's Never Been a Better Time to Buy Lucid Group Stock

    It seems like every week up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) makes headlines. On Sep.16 Lucid was crowned the king of range as its Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan got an official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-rated range of 520 miles -- the highest of any EV ever rated by the EPA. It was all quiet on the western front until Lucid announced late Tuesday afternoon that it had officially started mass production of the Lucid Air, and will begin customer deliveries in late October.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • This Under-the-Radar Pharma Company Could Be a Bargain Hunter's Dream

    Companies touting successful treatment candidates to fight COVID-19 are in the healthcare spotlight, gaining the attention of investors. This includes biotech companies such as iBio (NYSEMKT: IBIO), an innovator specializing in the manufacturing and production of antibodies and vaccines under development. Now, a brief renewed interest from investors is the result of exclusive licensing deals and positive pre-clinical studies involving its most promising candidates.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' estimates

    Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, with its overall deliveries surging 20% in the July to September period from its previous record in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter-on-quarter gains. In China, rising exports to Europe and the introduction of a cheaper Model Y helped boost Tesla's production, analysts said. Musk said Tesla suffered an extremely severe parts shortage earlier in the third quarter and had urged employees to make quarter-end delivery push, Reuters reported last month, citing an internal company email.

  • Here are 6 altcoins experts are watching as the 4th quarter kicks off

    Boost, Crypto.com CRO, Avalanche, and Polygon are among the altcoins that crypto market experts are watching as investors head into year-end.

  • U.S Dollar On A Rampage, Currency Markets Brace For Interest Rates Surge

    The dollar should remain well supported, eventually rising 5-10% from current levels as long as markets are confident that the world’s largest economy will begin tightening monetary policy in a reasonable timeframe

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”