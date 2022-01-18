As many as 3 people shot in Riverside; SWAT on scene

Jan. 18—A SWAT team was called Monday night after as many as three people were shot inside a Riverside house.

Police were called around 7 p.m. for the shooting with possible hostages inside the house in the 4500 block of Richland Drive.

In addition to the Riverside Police Department, SWAT officers from the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office also responded.

One woman who was able to leave the house reportedly suffered a gunshot to her leg.

The woman told police she and her fiancé were shot when two men came to the house to buy marijuana, according to initial reports.

One of the suspects also was believed to be shot, and the second suspect was possibly still in the house, according to reports.

Police in Huber Heights on Monday night were called around 6:50 p.m. to a crash on Rip Rap Road near Little York Road. One car went into a ditch after the motorists said they were being shot at, according to initial reports.

The incident may have begun more than two miles away at Rural King, 7611 Old Troy Pike, where police found gun casings, according to reports.

Medics were called to the crash for possible injuries.