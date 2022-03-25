As many as 60% of Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine are failing to launch or don't explode on impact, US officials say

Sophia Ankel
·2 min read
missile kharkiv
An unexploded tail section of a 300mm missile which appear to contain cluster bombs is embedded in the ground after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, on March 21, 2022.Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russia has used more than 1,100 missiles in Ukraine since its invasion last month, Reuters reported.

  • But missiles used by Russia are seeing failure rates as high as 60%, US officials said.

  • The officials were not able to provide Reuters with evidence of their assessment.

As many as 60% of Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine fail to launch or don't explode on impact, three US officials with knowledge of intelligence on the issue, told Reuters.

The Pentagon believes that Russia has launched more than 1,100 missiles since its full invasion of Ukraine just over a month ago, US officials told reporters this week, according to Reuters.

But the precision-guided missiles, including air-launched cruise missiles, fired by Russian forces are seeing failure rates as high as 60%, two of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. One official estimated the rate could be as high as 50%.

The officials said that the failure rate depended on the type of missile being launched and varied day-to-day. They did not say why the rate could be so high, nor did they provide Reuters with any evidence of their assessment.

Since the start of the conflict, images of Russian missiles and bombs lodged in Ukraine's streets and buildings have emerged online. Insider was unable to verify them.

Last week, Ukrainian forces captured 24 intact Russian missiles near the northwestern city of Hostomel and fired them back at Russian troops.

This tactic has been used before by Ukrainian forces, focusing on repairing damaged Russian equipment captured in the fighting and then sending them back into battle.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-U.S. assesses up to 60% failure rate for some Russian missiles, officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States assesses that Russia is suffering failure rates as high as 60% for some of the precision-guided missiles it is using to attack Ukraine, three U.S. officials with knowledge of the intelligence told Reuters. The disclosure could help explain why Russia has failed to achieve what most could consider basic objectives since its invasion a month ago, such as neutralizing Ukraine's air force, despite the apparent strength of its military against Ukraine's much smaller armed forces. The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information, did not provide evidence to support the assessment and did not disclose what precisely was driving high Russian missile failure rates.

  • Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses

    Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses

  • Russian general who said Ukraine invasion would be over in hours is reported killed

    A Russian general who boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours has been killed, it was reported on Friday.

  • Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine - A War Expert's Analysis

    John Heilemann talks with international affairs and national security guru Tom Nichols, contributing writer at The Atlantic, longtime senior faculty member at the U.S. Naval War College, and author of eight books on foreign policy and politics, including, most recently, Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy. Heilemann and Nichols assess Vladimir Putin’s calculations in the face of the Russian military's inability to win a swift and decisive victory, how President Zelen

  • Zelenskyy asks for more support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on world leaders for more support as Ukraine works to fend off Russian forces. His government claims that more than 400,000 Ukrainians have been taken to Russia against their will. CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams and Imtiaz Tyab bring us the latest.

  • Bethenny Frankel Raises Nearly $20 Million for Ukraine

    The former Real Housewives of New York star shared that the majority of the funds in her foundation's Ukraine relief effort came from individual $5 and $10 donations.

  • After Ukraine, Vladimir Putin Is Beyond Redemption

    Continuing from Part 1, John Heilemann talks with international affairs and national security guru Tom Nichols about the debate over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s behavior and rhetoric suggest that he is becoming unhinged. Nichols argues that Putin has reached a “point of no return” given the mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine, President’s Biden’s recent characterization of Putin as a war criminal, and Russia’s increasing isolation on the world stage. They also discuss Biden’s successful rallying of NATO allies - as the president meets with European leaders in Brussels this week about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - as well as the difficult decisions facing Biden and the NATO alliance as Zelenskyy warns that we may already have entered World War III.

  • Moscow 'plotting to seal off Crimea' to stop 'panicking Russians' from fleeing

    Kyiv intelligence officials claim the Kremlin is set to block refugees from fleeing the region annexed by Putin eight years ago.

  • Russian invasion into Ukraine reaches one month

    It's been one month since the Russian invasion into Ukraine began, but Ukrainian forces continue to fight back-as President Joe Biden prepares to head to Poland.

  • Biden has sharp response to reporter: 'You're playing a game with me'

    President Biden on Thursday had a sharp response to a reporter who asked why he though the latest sanctions would change Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior after previous steps did not stop Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Let's get something straight ... I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO leaders."Sanctions never deter - you keep talking...

  • How Biden Is Rallying NATO - A Military Expert Weighs In

    John Heilemann talks with international affairs and national security guru Tom Nichols, contributing writer at The Atlantic, longtime senior faculty member at the U.S. Naval War College, and author of eight books on foreign policy and politics, including, most recently, Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy. Heilemann and Nichols assess the state of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s calculations in the face of the Russian military's inability to win a swift and decisive victory, and the emerging consensus in the West that war has reached what could prove to be a protracted and bloody stalemate; how President Zelenskyy has wielded a masterful media strategy to galvanize support around the world and dominate the information battlefield; and the difficult decisions facing Joe Biden and the NATO alliance as Zelenskyy warns that we may already have entered World War III.

  • Russia plans reserve fleet of railway wagons for 'state tasks'

    Valentina Matviyenko, chair of the upper house of parliament and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said this week that, as Russia now had a "mobilisation economy", private rail firms should support state interests and allow Russian Railways to use their wagons. The letter, dated March 22, says the reserve railcars would enable "transportation of socially significant cargoes" and asks Russian Railways, the federal anti-monopoly service, the ministry of transport and the main industry association to respond by April 10.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as two missile strikes hit Ukrainian military unit

    Good morning. Western leaders have denounced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbarism" as thousands in besieged cities sheltered underground from Russian bombardment.

  • UK armed forces unable to 'stand up to enemy' in event of another world war

    Rishi Sunak was criticised for not increasing defence spending in his spring statement.

  • Biden expresses 'disappointment' that 'they will not let me' visit Ukraine

    Biden expresses 'disappointment' that 'they will not let me' visit Ukraine

  • Kremlin official says West has declared 'total war' on Russia

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday took aim at the sanctions the United States and other countries have imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, saying he believes that the West has declared "total war" on Russia.Lavrov made his comments during a meeting in which he described actions that Western nations have taken in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "a real hybrid war," adding that "total war was declared on us,"...

  • Scenes from Ukraine 1 month into Russian invasion

    One month into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, scenes from inside the war-torn country show damage from a blast in a residential area&nbsp;of Kyiv. Video also shows the aftermath of a “successful” strike on a Russian ship, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

  • Rumors of 'filtration camps' and mass deportation in Ukraine raise old USSR fears

    The reports have filtered out for days: Mass kidnappings, forced deportations, Ukrainians spirited across the border to Russia.

  • US military saw ‘outburst’ of emotion from Russian general at rare face-to-face meeting, report says

    In-person meeting came after Moscow accused Kyiv of ‘war crimes’ in separatist-held Donetsk, where Russian general Yevgeny Ilyin lived with family

  • UK Government Signals Mercenary Group Is On A Mission To Kill Ukrainian Leader Zelenskyy

    The British government announced new sanctions on the Wagner Group, believed to be led by a neo-Nazi.