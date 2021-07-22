As many as 8, including 2 teens, wounded in mass shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO — As many as eight people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday evening in Chicago's North Lawndale community, Chicago police said.

At least two of the victims were teenagers, including one as young as 14, police said.

The shooting happened around the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard a little after 6 p.m. Central time.

Yellow and red tape blocked off streets and a nearby alley off Douglas and Christiana Avenue. Several officers milled around the crime scene, including at least one holding a rifle.

Officers in SWAT gear were also around the crime scene for a time.

A few blocks west, police cordoned off Ridgeway Avenue for a block or two going south. It’s not clear yet if the two crime scenes are related.

